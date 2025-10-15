Fort George soldiers ‘stand ready to fight’ as they rehearse response to major Russian threat

Highland troops have told The P&J that they “stand ready” to defend Europe from aggression.

Soldiers from Fort George are in Latvia taking part in Exercise Forest Guardian, which is part of Operation Tarasiss.

This is a multi-domain rehearsal showing how allies can respond rapidly to a crisis threatening peace in north east Europe.

In the exercise, troops are using the newest technology and AI devices, including undetectable counter-drone systems.

The P&J was given special access to travel to Latvia to join the Fort George soldiers as they take part in the operation.

We spoke to 3SCOTS commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Rob Smith about their mission in the Baltic country, including:

Why they are in Latvia.

How they are using the newest technology to increase the army’s “lethality”.

And whether they are ready to defend Europe from Russian aggression.

We also spoke to three business partners of the British Army about the new technology used in the exercise.

Why have Fort George soldiers travelled to Latvia?

Lieutenant Colonel Rob Smith explained 3 SCOTS are in Latvia to “effectively practice and rehearse the projection of our forces alongside a key ally.”

He said: “We are working, training, practising and integrating with the Latvian Armed Forces, but also with Canadian and Italian forces.

“And we are here from a UK perspective to practice and be better and be exceptional at our core purpose, which is fighting and winning wars on and from the land.

“What Operation TARASISS and Exercise Forest Guardian allow us to do is to rehearse and practice our ability to project force at short notice into another part of the world, in this case, Europe.”

‘Fort George soldiers stand ready’

We asked the commanding officer if he is worried about the increased tensions created by Russia in recent months.

Lt Col Smith said: “I think it would be probably inappropriate of me to comment on worries or not of another nation.

“I think what is readily apparent and indeed our defence policy recognises it, is that the major threat to the United Kingdom is Russia.

“And I think people recognise that, and if they don’t, then they need only look at the way that Russia has illegally invaded another country in Europe, namely Ukraine.”

The senior soldier said his battalion “stands ready” to respond to any real crisis that emerges.

He said: “I think the British Army is always ready.

“We exist to fight and win wars on and from the land. That’s what we’re here to do, so we’ve got to be ready.”

Fort George soldiers using newest technologies on front line

The commanding officer explained that, in this exercise, they are using the newest technology created by industry partners.

He said that the new equipment allows them to be “more lethal”.

Lt Col Smith reflected on how AI is rapidly changing everything.

He said: “I’ve been in the Army for about two decades, and I think you need only look at Ukraine as a melting pot of lessons learned in terms of warfare and what’s been changed out there.

“It has shown how warfare and the ability to fight wars can evolve using technology to challenge an enemy or an adversary.”

What new technology is 3SCOTS using in Latvia?

The 3 SCOTS soldiers are using the newest technology during Exercise Forest Guardian.

The P&J spoke to the army’s business partners to learn more about the new equipment:

ARX Gereon

ARX Gereon is an unmanned ground vehicle which is remotely piloted.

The device can be used for many different functions, reducing the risk for humans.

An engineer for Arondite, one of the companies involved in its construction, explained: “The utility of unmanned ground vehicles is that you can mount a number of different things.

“It’s got a camera for scanning the field, rather than having a soldier led there with a pair of binoculars.

“You could take all the camera off, put your pallets on top of it, and move your bullets, your water, your rations to the soldiers without putting men at risk.

“Also, you can mount an electronic warfare system, and you could then jam drone signals.”

Corvus-Raven

Corvus-Raven is the newest counter-drone system.

It brings operators passive signal detection capability, enhanced situational awareness and defeat jamming capability.

The device offers rapid detection and indication of drone threats.

A member of developer L3 Harris explained: “In this exercise, we were able to use an undetectable detector to recognise what was going on with the enemy.

“It only weighs 2kg; we’ve never had this before. In Afghanistan, the equivalent equipment that we used to carry was 20, 30kg on your back.

“We could attempt to interfere with how the enemy manipulates their drone without them knowing.”

Viking

Viking is a versatile multirole platform capable of carrying heavy payloads at great speeds over complex terrain.

It can be used for a number of functions, such as resupply, casualty evacuation, surveillance, CBRN detection, and fire support.

A spokesperson for developer IDV Robotics told The P&J: “For this exercise here, we’ve been using this as a mix of load carriage up to 750 kg.

“We’ve essentially been using the vehicle, heading up with the soldiers during the attack and taking supplies up to the front lines.

“We’ve also been simulating putting a casualty on the side.

“Viking has a follow-me option, so you can have one person walking in front of it without a controller, with zero radio emissions, and it would follow them while carrying up to 750kg of weight.”

