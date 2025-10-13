Nairn: Eight houses for sale in the seaside town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Nairn: Eight houses for sale in the seaside town

Bungalows, former mansions and detached properties are among the listings.

By Michelle Henderson
Properties ranging from bungalows, Victorian houses and semi-detached properties are among the listings in Nairn. Image: R&R Urquhart.
Properties ranging from bungalows, Victorian houses and semi-detached properties are among the listings in Nairn. Image: R&R Urquhart.

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy life by the coast?

Then, Nairn could hold the keys to your new forever home.

Located on the banks of the Moray Firth, the town boasts three beaches, two championship golf courses, and stunning coastal scenery.

We’ve compiled a list of eight Nairn properties currently up for sale.

Mountbury, Viewfield Street

Priced at £595,000, this seven-bedroom Victorian house is full of charm and character.

Isolated beyond iron gates at the end of its own private drive, the stone and slate property is just a short walk from both the coast and the town centre.

Two storey victorian House with trellis growing up the walls of the house.
Mountbury has been valued at £595,000. Image: R&R Urquhart.

Set over three floors, Mountbury features three reception rooms, a conservatory, a family kitchen and a cloakroom.

Three bathrooms, including an ensuite shower room, accompany the home’s seven bedrooms.

Rowandene, Viewfield Street

Located a short distance away on the same desirable street lies this six-bedroom property.

Priced at £465,000, the two-storey property boasts a large kitchen-diner, a lounge and a study as well as a sunroom at the rear.

The two-storey property boasts a large kitchen-diner, a lounge and a study as well as a sunroom at the rear. Image: R&R Urquhart

Upstairs lie three of the property’s bedrooms, alongside a family bathroom.

Outside, the property has its own private garden and timber garage, with the coast just a short walk away.

Cricklewood, Chattan Drive

Cricklewood hit the market just days ago with a guide price of £395,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property is full of charm and character, with its crown mouldings and unique fireplaces taking centre stage.

Cricklewood on Chattan Drive has hit the market. Image: E2w Property Services.

The ground floor is made up of the livingroom, dining room and family kitchen, dining room, as well as a separate sitting room.

Upstairs, you’ll find two large bedrooms, accompanied by two smaller bedrooms to the rear and a box room, as well as a family bathroom.

Culbin Crescent

A three-bedroom home has hit the market for offers over £270,000.

Located east of Nairn town centre, just off the A96, this semi-detached property is the ideal family home.

This three-bedroom home has been valued at £270,000. Image: R&R Urquhart

The home features a large kitchen and dining room, a livingroom and a family bathroom.

Outdoors, the house boasts its own front and back garden and off-street parking.

Nairn High Street

If you are hoping to stay close to the town’s bustling High Street, then this property is the one for you.

This three-bedroom home is located just a stone’s throw away from Nairn High Street. Image: E2w Property Services

Valued at £330,000, this three-bedroom house adds a touch of privacy at the heart of the seaside town.

The home offers scenic views along the river and the rear garden from the upstairs balcony.

Osprey Lane

Priced at £280,000, this detached bungalow lies to the east of Nairn.

Tucked away on a quiet lane, the home boasts front and rear gardens and a private driveway.

This detached bungalow has been valued at £280,000. Image: HSPC.

Entering the front door, you are welcomed into a small hallway with a door on your right leading to a small bathroom.

A large livingroom and kitchen accompany the property’s three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Wyvis Drive

Situated on Wyvis Drive, this semi-detached House could be yours for just £210,000.

Entering the Nairn property, guests are welcomed into a small entrance hall, which lies adjacent to the open-plan kitchen.

This three-bedroom semi-deatched family home has hit the market. Image: R&R Urquhart.

Leading off the kitchen is the livingroom, which is flooded with natural light from the patio doors.

The property’s three bedrooms and family bathroom are located upstairs.

This modern property comes complete with a fenced-off back garden and private driveway.

Woodville House

Formerly a mansion house, Woodville House functions as six individual apartments.

This £155,000 listing is located on the lower floor of the Tulloch Drive property.

Woodville House was formerly a mansion property, before being converted into apartments in 2001. Image: E2w Property Services.

Guests are welcomed into a communal hallway with a staircase leading down to the apartment for sale.

Inside the property, a central hall separates its two bedrooms from the main lounge, kitchen and shower room.

Conversation