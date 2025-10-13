Nairn: Eight houses for sale in the seaside town

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy life by the coast?

Then, Nairn could hold the keys to your new forever home.

Located on the banks of the Moray Firth, the town boasts three beaches, two championship golf courses, and stunning coastal scenery.

We’ve compiled a list of eight Nairn properties currently up for sale.

Mountbury, Viewfield Street

Priced at £595,000, this seven-bedroom Victorian house is full of charm and character.

Isolated beyond iron gates at the end of its own private drive, the stone and slate property is just a short walk from both the coast and the town centre.

Set over three floors, Mountbury features three reception rooms, a conservatory, a family kitchen and a cloakroom.

Three bathrooms, including an ensuite shower room, accompany the home’s seven bedrooms.

Rowandene, Viewfield Street

Located a short distance away on the same desirable street lies this six-bedroom property.

Priced at £465,000, the two-storey property boasts a large kitchen-diner, a lounge and a study as well as a sunroom at the rear.

Upstairs lie three of the property’s bedrooms, alongside a family bathroom.

Outside, the property has its own private garden and timber garage, with the coast just a short walk away.

Cricklewood, Chattan Drive

Cricklewood hit the market just days ago with a guide price of £395,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property is full of charm and character, with its crown mouldings and unique fireplaces taking centre stage.

The ground floor is made up of the livingroom, dining room and family kitchen, dining room, as well as a separate sitting room.

Upstairs, you’ll find two large bedrooms, accompanied by two smaller bedrooms to the rear and a box room, as well as a family bathroom.

Culbin Crescent

A three-bedroom home has hit the market for offers over £270,000.

Located east of Nairn town centre, just off the A96, this semi-detached property is the ideal family home.

The home features a large kitchen and dining room, a livingroom and a family bathroom.

Outdoors, the house boasts its own front and back garden and off-street parking.

Nairn High Street

If you are hoping to stay close to the town’s bustling High Street, then this property is the one for you.

Valued at £330,000, this three-bedroom house adds a touch of privacy at the heart of the seaside town.

The home offers scenic views along the river and the rear garden from the upstairs balcony.

Osprey Lane

Priced at £280,000, this detached bungalow lies to the east of Nairn.

Tucked away on a quiet lane, the home boasts front and rear gardens and a private driveway.

Entering the front door, you are welcomed into a small hallway with a door on your right leading to a small bathroom.

A large livingroom and kitchen accompany the property’s three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Wyvis Drive

Situated on Wyvis Drive, this semi-detached House could be yours for just £210,000.

Entering the Nairn property, guests are welcomed into a small entrance hall, which lies adjacent to the open-plan kitchen.

Leading off the kitchen is the livingroom, which is flooded with natural light from the patio doors.

The property’s three bedrooms and family bathroom are located upstairs.

This modern property comes complete with a fenced-off back garden and private driveway.

Woodville House

Formerly a mansion house, Woodville House functions as six individual apartments.

This £155,000 listing is located on the lower floor of the Tulloch Drive property.

Guests are welcomed into a communal hallway with a staircase leading down to the apartment for sale.

Inside the property, a central hall separates its two bedrooms from the main lounge, kitchen and shower room.