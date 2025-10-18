Lochaber Mod: Press and Journal legend Sandy McCook honoured at final ceremony

Few have seen more of the Highlands — or captured it with greater honesty — than Sandy McCook.

On the final day of the Royal National Mod in Lochaber he was recognised by the Association of Gaelic Choirs for his outstanding contribution to the Gaelic community.

A fitting tribute to the man who has spent decades capturing the heart and soul of Highland life through his lens.

Sandy McCook has documented the Royal National Mod for decades.

Sandy McCook: A life spent behind the lens of Highland history

For more than 45 years, Sandy has documented the people, landscapes and cultural traditions of the Highlands, building a photographic legacy that speaks to the depth of Gaelic identity and the pride of its communities.

He has covered Royal National Mods since the start of the century.

From national events like the Royal National Mod to local choir practices and ceilidhs, his images tell the story of a culture that is alive, evolving, and deeply cherished.

His first Mod was in Stornoway in 2001 where he began to write the style book for the way journalists covered the prestigious national event.

Sandy is not just a photographer of Gaelic Scotland — he is a part of it.

His presence at the Mod is as familiar as the sound of the pipes or the hush before a solo performance.

Year after year, he captures the emotion, colour and camaraderie of the event, often from behind the scenes as well as centre stage.

At The Press and Journal, where his first picture was published aged 12, Sandy is respected not only for the quality of his photography but for the respect he shows his subjects.

Whether photographing a young singer’s big moment, a choir’s quiet rehearsal, or a fleeting moment between generations, his images carry warmth, dignity and understanding.

His deep roots in the Highlands give him an instinctive connection to the people and stories he documents.

From stormy harbours to sunlit mod stages, Sandy’s photographs capture more than moments — they capture memory.

Sandy doesn’t just cover the Gaelic world — he champions it

Ask anyone who knows him, and they’ll tell you: Sandy doesn’t just cover the Gaelic world — he champions it, with care, consistency and heart.

In recognising his dedication, the Association of Gaelic Choirs has put into words what so many in the community already knew: Sandy McCook is part of the fabric of Gaelic Scotland.

A man of the Highlands, and one of its greatest visual storytellers.

Fraser Munro of the Glasgow Islay Junior Gaelic Choir with the new Roy Wentworth medal presented by the Lochewe Branch of An Comunn Gaidhealach at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway in 2005. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.