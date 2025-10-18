Lochaber Mod: Press and Journal legend Sandy McCook honoured at final ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lochaber Mod: Press and Journal legend Sandy McCook honoured at final ceremony

Community celebrates man of the Highlands, and one of its greatest visual storytellers.

Sandy McCook bein g presented with a gift at the Royal National Mod.
Sandy McCook was recognised by the Association of Gaelic Choirs at the Royal National Mod in Fort William. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

Few have seen more of the Highlands — or captured it with greater honesty — than Sandy McCook.

On the final day of the Royal National Mod in Lochaber he was recognised by the Association of Gaelic Choirs for his outstanding contribution to the Gaelic community.

A fitting tribute to the man who has spent decades capturing the heart and soul of Highland life through his lens.

A black and white picture of Sandy McCook Press and Jounal photographer
Sandy McCook. 

Sandy McCook has documented the Royal National Mod for decades.

Sandy McCook: A life spent behind the lens of Highland history

For more than 45 years, Sandy has documented the people, landscapes and cultural traditions of the Highlands, building a photographic legacy that speaks to the depth of Gaelic identity and the pride of its communities.

A singer winning a trophy at the ROyal National Mod, pictured outside the canal.
Mod Traditional Gold Medal winners from Thursday evening, Mairi Callan of Coatbridge. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He has covered Royal National Mods since the start of the century.

From national events like the Royal National Mod to local choir practices and ceilidhs, his images tell the story of a culture that is alive, evolving, and deeply cherished.

His first Mod was in Stornoway in 2001 where he began to write the style book for the way journalists covered the prestigious national event.

Sandy is not just a photographer of Gaelic Scotland — he is a part of it.

His presence at the Mod is as familiar as the sound of the pipes or the hush before a solo performance.

A choir at the Royal National Mod who were celebrating a win in the Lorn SHield competition
Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh with conductor John Joe McNeil, winners of the Lorn Shield, celebrate after their winning performance. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Year after year, he captures the emotion, colour and camaraderie of the event, often from behind the scenes as well as centre stage.

At The Press and Journal, where his first picture was published aged 12, Sandy is respected not only for the quality of his photography but for the respect he shows his subjects.

Whether photographing a young singer’s big moment, a choir’s quiet rehearsal, or a fleeting moment between generations, his images carry warmth, dignity and understanding.

Jamie MacGregor , Conductor of the Inverness Gaelic Choir is given a lift by members of the choir after they won the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

His deep roots in the Highlands give him an instinctive connection to the people and stories he documents.

From stormy harbours to sunlit mod stages, Sandy’s photographs capture more than moments — they capture memory.

Sandy doesn’t just cover the Gaelic world — he champions it

Ask anyone who knows him, and they’ll tell you: Sandy doesn’t just cover the Gaelic world — he champions it, with care, consistency and heart.

In recognising his dedication, the Association of Gaelic Choirs has put into words what so many in the community already knew: Sandy McCook is part of the fabric of Gaelic Scotland.

A man of the Highlands, and one of its greatest visual storytellers.

Royal National Mod 2023 Oban Gaelic Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod ‘2007 Lochaber: Conductor of the Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association, Kenny Thomson originally from Campbeltown with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield in the area choirs competition yesterday afternoon. Image Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod in Oban 2009 Kirsteen Menzies, conductor of the Dingwall Gaelic Choir, with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Caithness 2010. The Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association with conductor Kenny Thomson (Holding shield) celebrate sweeping the boards in yesterday afternoons Lovat and Tullibardine Shield competition in Thurso High School. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dingwall Gaelic Choir celebrate winning the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Three generations, Kirsteen Menzies with her father, also a conductor and member of the choir and her two sons Finlay (5) and Hector (2). Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dingwall Gaelic Choir celebrate winning the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Conductor Kirsteen Menzies and the choir accompanied by her two sons Finlay (5) and Hector (2). Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Inverness 2014 Kenny Thomson, conductor of the Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association celebrates winning the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield in Eden Court yesterday afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Royal National Mod, Paisley 2013. Govan Gaelic Choir win the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for the first time since 1973. In the centre is Conductor Donald Feist with the trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Coisir Ghaidhlig an Oban, Oban Gaelic Choir winners of the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield in the main choral competition of the Royal National Mod being held in Oban.<br />Holding the shield is Conductor and composer, Sileas Sinclair of Connel. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Dunoon 2012 Dingwall Gaelic Choir win the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield. Kirasteen Menzies withe the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield while on the left is their Gaelic Tutor and member of the choir Uisdean MacRae. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Dunoon 2012 Dingwall Gaelic Choir win the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield. Dingwall Gaelic Choir with Conductor Kirsteen Menzies holding the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield while also in the photograph are her two sons Finlay (6) and Hector (3). Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Paisley 2013. Govan Gaelic Choir win the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for the first time since 1973. Donald Feist, Conductor of the Govan Choir with the trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Inverness 2014 Kenny Thomson, conductor of the Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association celebrates winning the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield in Eden Court yesterday afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Inverness 2014 Kenny Thomson, conductor of teh Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association with his choir after winning the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield in Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Coisir Ghaidhlig an Oban, Oban Gaelic Choir winners of the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield in the main choral competition of the Royal National Mod being held in Oban. Holding the shield is Conductor and composer, Sileas Sinclair of Connel. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Fort William 2017 Dingwall Gaelic Choir with their conductress Kirsten Menzies win the Lovat and Tullibardine trophy at the Mod for Area Choirs choral singing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Dunoon 2018 Angus Tully, Conductor of the Lothian Gaelic Choir with the Lovat and Tullibardine Sheild his choir won in Dunoon yesterday evening. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Glasgow 2019 (Friday). Sileas Sinclair, Conductor of the Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for Area Choirs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Dingwall Gaelic Choir with their conductor Kirsteen Menzies wins the Lovt and Tullibardine Shield at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Conductress of the Oban Gaelic Choir, Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premiere choral event of the Royal National Mod as members of the choir celebrate. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Dingwall Gaelic Choir with their conductor Kirsteen Menzies wins the Lovt and Tullibardine Shield at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />The results are eagerly awaited by supporters in the Lewis Sports Centre, Stornoway 2016 as the Margrat Duncan and Lovat and Tullibardine competitions are announced. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Fort William 2017 Dingwall Gaelic Choir with their conductress Kirsten Menzies win the Lovat and Tullibardine trophy at the Mod for Area Choirs choral singing. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir, winners of the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield for Area Choirs. Also in the photograph is Glasgow Lord Provost Eva Bolander who presented the award in the Royal Concert Hall last night. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochinver Primary School Gaelic Choir with the Badenoch and Strathspey Area Committee Trophy which is confined to rural areas. Holding the trophy is Lauren Gordon.at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Girls of the Nicolson Institute who won the Belle Campbell Trophy, The Angus Ross Trophy and the Mrs Campbell Blair Trophy at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway . Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Jamie MacGregor , conductor of the Inverness Gaelic Choir with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield won by the choir at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Jamie MacGregor , Conductor of the Inverness Gaelic Choir with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield won by the choir at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Newspaper Sales Alice McLeod of the Inverness office with some of the whisky and advertising bills in Stornoway as part of the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Raymond Bremner .Conductor and Janet MacDonald, Gaelic Tutor with the Atomic Piseag Choir from Argyle who won the Esme Smyth Trophy and Angus Johnston Trophy for most marks in music in the area choirs competition yesterday as part of the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Royal National Mod Gold Medalists Kenneth Nicolson of Lochs in Lewis and Fiona MacKenzie of Dingwall celebrate in front of Lews Castle, Stornoway yesterday.(Thurs) Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The Harris Ladies Gaelic Choir competing in the Rural Choirs categories at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway yesterday.(Thurs) Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochs Ladies Gaelic Choir winners of the Grampian Television Trophy, The Angus MacTavish Memorial Trophy and the Rotary Club of Blairgowrie Trophy won at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway yesterday.(Thurs) Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Joan Morrison of Newton Mearns with the Mr & Mrs Archibald MacdonaldMemorial Trophy as Ladies winner of the Oran Mor at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Katie Smith of Kyle of Lochalsh with the Margo Campbell Trophy for singing a prescribed song at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Angus MacDonald (left) President of AnComunn Ghaidhealaich and John Farquhar Munro, who performed the opening last night(Fri) of the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Girls of the Nicolson Institute who won the Belle Campbell Trophy, The Angus Ross Trophy and the Mrs Campbell Blair Trophy at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway enjoy a bit of hillarity as the photograph is taken. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Alastair Gray of Lochguilphead with the Caledonian MacBrayne trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Traditional medal winners Murdo D.MacDonald and Donna Murray both of Lewis. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Alan Munro, conductor of the London Gaelic Choir with the Margrat Duncan Memorial Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Daniel Smith of the Nicholson Institute, Stornoway ,winner of the James C.MacPhee Memorial Medal for Solo Singing photographed with his proud little sister Joanna (4) at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Fiona MacKenzie of Dingwall with the Mr and Mrs Archibald MacDonald Memorial Trophy as winner of the Oran Mor. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Bard, Angus Peter Campbell with his daughter Mairi a winner in the Clarsach competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson. </p> <p>
<br />Rhona Morrison, winner of the Mary C.MacNiven Memorial Salver. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Mod Gold Medalists Riona Whyte and Archie MacLean photographed with their medals yesterday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Murdo Morrison of The Royal National Mod and Shona McMillan, Project Manager Highland 2007 look forward to a Highland Mod during the year of Highland Culture in 2007. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
<br />Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir conductor Kirsteen Grant winners of the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield photographed in Stornoway yesterday afternoon. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson. <br /><img decoding="async" loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-6874461" style="font-size: 16px" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/10/PJ-SMc-181005-01-02-XL.jpg_16188812-2mpicp30i-851x564.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="411" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/10/PJ-SMc-181005-01-02-XL.jpg_16188812-2mpicp30i-851x564.jpg 851w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/10/PJ-SMc-181005-01-02-XL.jpg_16188812-2mpicp30i-272x180.jpg 272w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/10/PJ-SMc-181005-01-02-XL.jpg_16188812-2mpicp30i-768x509.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/10/PJ-SMc-181005-01-02-XL.jpg_16188812-2mpicp30i-562x372.jpg 562w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/10/PJ-SMc-181005-01-02-XL.jpg_16188812-2mpicp30i-127x84.jpg 127w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/10/PJ-SMc-181005-01-02-XL.jpg_16188812-2mpicp30i-72x48.jpg 72w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2025/10/PJ-SMc-181005-01-02-XL.jpg_16188812-2mpicp30i.jpg 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 620px) 100vw, 620px" />

Fraser Munro of the Glasgow Islay Junior Gaelic Choir with the new Roy Wentworth medal presented by the Lochewe Branch of An Comunn Gaidhealach at the Royal National Mod in Stornoway in 2005. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

<br />Trying out a Mod Roll yesterday in Stornoway are on the left Amy Cunningham and on the right Alison Smith with bakery assistant Chrissie MacLeod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ingrid Hammond formerly of Grove Academy and now of St Andrews University a winner in the fiddle competitions.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

