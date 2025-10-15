Obituary: Margaret Anne Mactaggart – Gaelic educator, community champion and force of nature

Margaret Anne Mactaggart, who has died aged 90, was a visionary teacher, cultural leader and tireless advocate for the Gaelic language and island life.

Described by colleagues at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig as cumhachdach – powerful, a true force of nature – she combined intellect, humour and compassion in a way that inspired generations from Lewis to Islay and from Skye to Canada.

Margaret Anne Mactaggart was brought up in a Gaelic household

Born Mairead Anna Sheòrais a’ Bhideanaich at Lighthill, at Back, on the Isle of Lewis, Margaret Anne was the youngest of six children to Seòras and Iseabail.

This was a family that faced much hardship in the early years. Mairead Anna was actually the name of Margaret Anne’s older sister.

Margaret Anne herself was in fact originally named Bella Maggie.

But when Mairead Anna died at just eight years old, her parents transferred the name.

Sadly, Margaret Anne’s oldest sister, Ciorstag, also died at a young age, leaving her with three older siblings – Alec Iain, Dan and Catriona.

The hardship was also felt in the form of real poverty.

The family only stopped living in a blackhouse just before Margaret Anne was born.

Yet far from limiting her, those early struggles forged in Margaret Anne a lifelong determination – not only to succeed herself but to help others reach their potential.

Although the family had little money, their home was rich in culture.

There was music, ceilidhs, dancing and storytelling, all underpinned by faith and a sense of community.

The Free Church nurtured a deep but questioning spirituality, while her brother, Alec Iain, the first in the family to attend university, fed her mind by sending home books.

Those parcels of learning ignited an intellectual flame that never went out.

Unusually for a young woman from Lewis in the early 1950s, Margaret Anne left for university in Aberdeen, studying French, German, Latin and Gaelic.

Gaelic was the beating heart of Margaret Anne Mactaggart’s life

Education opened the world to her – a world she would later bring back to the islands to the benefit of so many others.

After teaching in Lewis, she arrived on Islay in 1956 on a secondment to teach Gaelic at Islay High School.

She did so alongside another young teacher who was to become her dear friend, Catriona Bell, and who also went on to create a huge impact on the Islay community.

Energetic, creative and full of fun, she threw herself into school and community life to stage plays, produce concerts and encourage young performers.

In 1959, at just 25, she took a bold step, travelling to Castlegar in British Columbia to teach English and French.

There, she was fascinated by the experience of the indigenous communities, as well as the determination of immigrant communities such as the Russian Doukhobors, who maintained their language through home education.

The experience confirmed her conviction that Gaelic, too, was a living language “no greater and certainly no lesser than any other”.

Returning to Scotland in 1963, she became Gaelic adviser for Wester Ross and the Islands, working alongside the poet Sorley MacLean.

Margaret married Hamish Kintra

When she first came to Islay, she had met Hamish Mactaggart – “Hamish Kintra” – at a dance.

They corresponded faithfully during her years abroad and in 1966 Hamish wrote to propose.

They married that year, and she moved to Kintra Farm, beginning a partnership built on love, laughter and hard work.

Seumas was born in 1968, Iseabail in 1970 and Deirdre in 1972.

Margaret Anne’s home was full of books, music and high expectations and she encouraged her children into reading, performance and debate.

Seumas jokes that his mother placed the three siblings in different folk groups just to create competition.

The local mod was a family tradition, with Margaret Anne both coach and cheerleader.

Beyond family life, she was an important part of Islay’s creative community.

She wrote and directed pantomimes packed with local humour, sewed costumes into the small hours, and helped establish Feis Ile, the island’s Gaelic music festival.

Many still recall her bustling backstage presence, coaxing confidence out of shy performers and delighting in their success.

At Kintra Farm she and Hamish built a thriving enterprise from modest beginnings – self‑catering cottages, a bunkhouse and a restaurant.

Margaret and Hamish ran the Old Granary on Islay

The Old Granary became famous for good food and warm welcome.

Hamish was the storyteller front of house, while Margaret Anne managed everything else.

Dozens of island youngsters had their first jobs there, and still remember her lessons in precision, presentation and perfectly folded towels.

When the children were older, she returned to mainland national educational posts before joining Sabhal mor Ostaig on Skye in 1995.

Even in her sixties, she commuted weekly from Islay – sailing overnight, teaching by day, then running the restaurant at weekends.

Gaelic: Tha ceartas ’s a chleachadach / There is justice in its use

At the college, her chosen motto “Tha ceartas ’s a chleachdadh ” (There is justice in its use) summed up her philosophy that Gaelic deserved equality through everyday practice, not sentiment.

She was a feminist long before the word was fashionable on the islands, showing by example that women could lead, innovate and succeed without apology.

After Hamish’s death two years ago, she felt his absence keenly but remained characteristically strong.

Even during five difficult months in mainland hospitals last year, her wit and precision endured.

She eventually returned to Islay, cared for at Gortanvogie Care Home among familiar voices – some belonging to grandchildren of her former pupils.

In her final days she was still teaching.

When Seumas mispronounced the Gaelic for Lewis – “Leodhas” – she gently corrected him, ensuring the slender “l” was right.

A moment later she called his name – “A Sheumais” – and raised a finger to her lips for quiet.

She now has that quiet. Her work is done.

Family called her Seanmhair – grandmother, baker, storyteller and teacher

Margaret Anne Mactaggart is survived by her beloved sister Catriona, children Seumas, Iseabail and Deirdre, and by eight adored grandchildren.

To them she was Seanmhair – grandmother, baker, storyteller and teacher to the end.

Her pancakes, soups and Kintra lamb roasts were legendary.

As colleagues at Sabhal Mor Ostaig said in tribute, she was a powerful ambassador for Gaelic and for the communities it binds together.

To her family, friends and former students she was simply Margaret Anne – warm, wise, formidable and kind.

Born: November 8 1934, Isle of Lewis. Died: October 2 2025, Isle of Islay, aged 90.

