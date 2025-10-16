North Coast 500 campaigner launches petition to ban vehicle camping

A well-known campaigner against over tourism on the North Coast 500 is calling for a crackdown on vehicle camping.

Robin Pettigrew, who lives in Lochcarron, is asking the Scottish Parliament to “explicitly prohibit camping in a vehicle outside of designated camping zones.”

Mr Pettigrew, who is the administrator of campaign group NC 500 The Dirty Truth, aims to make the provisions of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code “legally enforceable.”

He believes the current tourism model is an “environmental catastrophe”.

The P&J spoke to Mr Pettigrew to discuss different aspects of his petition, including:

The reason he wants to see a ban on vehicle camping and how he thinks it could be enforced.

Why he thinks New Zealand’s tourism model is the way to go.

Whether the new designated camping areas should be free

NC500 The Dirty Truth admin calls for ban on vehicle camping

The petition is asking the Scottish Parliament to “review the legislation concerning the Scottish Outdoor Access Code”.

It aims to “explicitly prohibit camping in a vehicle outside of designated camping zones”.

It is also calling to “make the provisions of the code legally enforceable by introducing dedicated enforcement teams and fines for violations”.

Speaking to the P&J, Mr Pettigrew said: “The Scottish Outdoor Access Code is just pretty much ignored or used as the excuse by rental companies and the more unpleasant members visiting our communities.

“It should be reviewed to state that vehicle-based camping is not part of the access code and should be restricted. And we should enshrine it in law so that failing to comply with the code would be deemed as an enforceable criminal act.”

He believes that vehicle camping is the main cause of a number of environmental issues.

“It has brought significant problems like wildfires or the pollution of the waters and land by toilet cassettes emptied outdoors,” he said.

When asked how he would enforce the code, he said that police could do, or that an “enforcing body” could be created.

He added that the budget for this new enforcement team could come from a “vehicle-based levy”.

The West Coast resident, who has been campaigning for the introduction of a vehicle levy for years, said: “We conducted a study that shows this could generate about £22 million for the economy.”

Why could New Zealand’s tourism model work for the Highlands?

Mr Pettigrew believes the New Zealand model could work for the North Coast 500 and the Highlands.

The Oceanic country introduced stricter policies for vehicle camping in 2023 due to environmental concerns.

Drivers can park overnight for free in certain designated areas, however, they must have a certified self-contained vehicle.

People who do not have one must stay in campsites.

Mr Pettigrew said: “I think we should go for the New Zealand model where there would be certain designated areas where people would be allowed to camp in their vehicles, but these would be supervised by a ranger.

“It is a country of similar geography and population, and the same problems have been dealt with quite effectively.”

Should new designated camping areas be free?

Earlier this year, The P&J spoke to a campervan owner who believes that enjoying the outdoors should be free and accessible for all.

We asked Mr Pettigrew if he thinks the proposed camping areas should be free.

He replied: “We should put in areas where the local communities could benefit from the income from tourism.

“If you’re already charging for vehicle levy, I don’t think you should be charging for these designated camping areas.”

He continued: “I’ve got to say this the last thing we want is to affect the reasonable right of access, the so-called right to roam.

“This is a kind of holy grail, people should absolutely be able to freely access Scotland’s wild places, but responsibly.

“The problem we have is vehicles churning up the verges, going into lay-bys and passing places and racking off on private land.”

Lastly, we asked him if people should still be allowed to freely camp in tents.

He said: “That’s okay, that should not be affected.”