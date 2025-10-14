Rider thrown from pony after car passes on road near Sumburgh Airport

A rider was thrown from her pony after a car passed them on the A970 road near Sumburgh Airport as police appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pm on Tuesday October 14 on the A970 road which crosses the airport runway at the southern tip of Shetland.

A lady was riding her pony when the pony was spokked by a passing car, which resulted in the rider being thrown off.

Shetland police officers are asking for witnesses or drivers in the area at the time to contact them.

PC Ben Staal said “I would appeal to anybody who saw the horse being spooked to get in touch, especially if you have dash cam footage.

“I would also take this opportunity to remind motorists to be respectful to all road users, especially horses as they are more vulnerable.

“Always overtake wide and slow, giving the horse and rider extra room. If you can’t overtake, then follow at a distance until it is safe to overtake slowly.

If you have any information which may assist with inquiries, please get in touch via 101 on the Police Scotland website quoting incident reference 1965 of 14/10/2025.”