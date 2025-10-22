Meet the RNLI Loch Ness volunteer rescued twice by lifeboats who now saves lives himself

It is a warm night and a gentle breeze is blowing on the shores of Loch Ness near Drumnadrochit.

However, it is pitch-black, it is the middle of October and summer days are long gone.

Suddenly, a light appears in the immense darkness before revealing the shape of a small orange vessel.

On it, four people in bright yellow jackets are navigating the unpredictable waters of Loch Ness.

RNLI volunteers are taking part in their weekly training session. Today, they are simulating the rescue of casualties from a sunken boat.

It is just a drill this evening, but they have already saved the lives of more than a dozen people so far this year.

The Press and Journal was invited to the RNLI lifeboat station in Loch Ness to learn more about these local heroes. We met several volunteers and sat down with experienced helm Kieron Tarling.

The 54-year-old was rescued twice by the RNLI before making the decision to join himself in 2019.

He told us how changing weather conditions can increase the possibility of having an accident and make rescue operations more challenging.

How his first-ever shout involved the death of a man and how he coped with it.

And what it takes to become a crew member with the RNLI on Loch Ness.

Why unique weather makes Loch Ness unpredictable and dangerous

Mr Tarling joined the RNLI in early 2019 after moving to Drumnadrochit from London in late 2018.

The helm and training coordinator said he decided to join the group “as soon as” he moved to the Highlands.

He explained: “I started sailing yachts and doing amateur racing 20-odd years ago.

“I used to sail a lot down in the Solent and we were amateurs, so, occasionally we had to call the RNLI. We got into a bit of trouble a couple of times.

“I’ve been donating to it since then and pretty much as soon as I moved here, I saw the lifeboat station and I joined.”

Mr Tarling explained how the changing weather is the cause of many accidents in Loch Ness.

He said: “Many times people get caught out as the weather here can change within 15 to 20 minutes.

“You can go from a flat calm to big waves just like that, as the wind will suddenly change.

“If it’s coming across, the mountains protect you, but if it changes direction and starts funnelling either up or down the loch, there’s nothing stopping it.

“It takes about half an hour to get from here to Fort Augustus, but during Storm Floris, the waves were so big that it took one and a half.”

He added that another exceptional thing about Loch Ness is that the water is “around six degrees all year round.”

“If you go in with just normal clothes, you’re going to go hypothermic in 15 to 20 minutes,” he explained.

He recalls a recent incident involving eight people who hired some canoes during a stag do.

“The wind was blowing south-westerly and they fell into the water.

“A commercial boat down there picked them out of the water and put them into their wheelhouse to warm them up. Two of them had been in the water for about half an hour already, so they were starting to get hypothermia.

“We then took over, and our volunteer Kenny gave them first aid whilst we rescued the six other people; they were all fine.”

Coping with tragedies on Loch Ness

However, not all rescue operations have had a happy ending.

The 54-year-old opened up about his first-ever rescue, just weeks after passing his casualty care training.

He recalled: “We were called after a gentleman fell off the side of the yacht. He had no life jacket and just shorts and a t-shirt on.

“And it was October, so it wasn’t warm and obviously, he got cold water shock when he hit the water and then basically sank to the bottom.

“There was a Coastguard helicopter, police and firefighters. We were tasked about 5pm and were there until about midnight.”

The volunteer continued: “His girlfriend saw him fall in and his best mate had jumped in and tried to swim and find him.

“He was in the water for 20 minutes and another friend of theirs was there too.

“So, it was quite a stressful introduction to being on the lifeboat.”

The 54-year-old explained that these experiences “can have an effect on you.”

To deal with these situations, the RNLI has a programme called TRiM (Trauma Risk Management), which offers support to volunteers.

He said: “At the end of the shout, we all sit down and we talk to each other and make sure everybody’s okay.

“And the next day we’d got the TRiM team talking to us and we had meetings the week after as well.

“You get very well looked after dealing with those types of incidents.”

What it takes to join RNLI Loch Ness crew

Mr Tarling, who is also the crew’s training coordinator, said the time between joining the RNLI and taking part in the first shout “depends on the volunteer”.

However, he estimated that the average is six months.

First, volunteers need to go through their shore crew training.

During this, they are taught how to operate around the station and help launch and recover the lifeboat, among other things.

Then, they train to become T1 (Tier One) crew members.

Mr Tarling said: “These are fully qualified and operational RNLI lifeboat crew members who have completed the initial probationary period and training.

“This covers the basic skill set, things like towing, mooring, berthing, searching, watch keeping, etc.”

Once they achieve this, they can start taking part in shouts with three other crew members.

The volunteer continued: “Up to four people can go on a rescue.

“You normally have a helm, who is in charge, the navigator, ideally a tier two crew member and then the fourth seat can be a tier one trainee or anyone else.

“Three is the bare minimum and you always need to have a helm and a navigator.”

He said that, in the last five years, they have an average of 15 to 18 shouts a year.

Since 2008, they have been called to a total of 321.

