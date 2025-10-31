Teen signs up to be Loch Ness lifesaver to find alternative to expensive Highland homes

A Highland teenager has opened up about the unusual reason he joined a Loch Ness crew of lifesavers.

Tom Edwards, 18, who lives in Balnain, started his training to become a crew member in July.

Tom, who learned to sail at just nine years old, is the youngest volunteer at the RNLI’s lifeboat station in Loch Ness.

The P&J visited the Drumnadrochit facility to learn more about the work RNLI Loch Ness does.

During the evening, we also spoke to Tom about a number of topics, including:

The unusual reason he joined RNLI Loch Ness.

Where his passion for sailing comes from.

His plans to create a software business and how he is learning the necessary skills on YouTube.

Why did 18-year-old join RNLI Loch Ness?

Tom, who is originally from Troon in Ayrshire, said: “I did a lot of dinghy sailing when I was younger, since I was nine or 10.

“I used to do it at Prestwick Sailing Club, and I thought that was brilliant fun.”

He revealed that one of the reasons he joined the RNLI was to learn the necessary skills to be able to live on a boat.

Tom said: “I quite liked the idea of being able to drive the boat out on the Loch and get to know it better.

“And I’ve got aspirations to live on a boat at some point and I thought this would be a really good place to learn what not to do.”

‘Highland homes are expensive’

Tom explained that he has been wanting to live in a boat since he was 15, after a trip he will “never forget”.

He recalled: “I went out with my uncle John on his yacht and we sailed up from Holy Island, just off from Berwick-upon-Tweed, to Limekilns, which was amazing.

“That was really cool and I really enjoyed the whole experience and sleeping on the boat.

“What matters is the trip, not when you get there.”

He also thinks living on a boat would be a way to save more money.

He said: “Houses are expensive and you don’t move but you can move your boat around.”

When asked about having to pay for mooring, he said: “Hopefully I’ll get a good deal.

“You’d have to see it as rent, I suppose, because houses are really expensive.”

The reason he left university to start business

Tom, who is working as a self-employed landscape gardener, left university and an apprenticeship earlier this year because he found it “really boring.”

His dream is to start a software company but wants to gain the necessary skills through alternative methods.

He said: “I want to have my own business and eventually employ people and build things.

“Because I like building things, I love coding, that’s what I was doing before I came here and I’m really into artificial intelligence and things like that.

“I think there’s more efficient ways to learn than university, like being self-taught.

“A YouTube degree or whatever you want to call it.”