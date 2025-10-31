Teen signs up to be Loch Ness lifesaver to find alternative to expensive Highland homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen signs up to be Loch Ness lifesaver to find alternative to expensive Highland homes

Tom Edwards, 18, told The P&J that he joined the organisation to learn the skills he needs to live on a boat.

Tom Edwards at the RNLI Loch Ness Lifeboat Station. Image: Jason Hedges
By Alberto Lejarraga

A Highland teenager has opened up about the unusual reason he joined a Loch Ness crew of lifesavers.

Tom Edwards, 18, who lives in Balnain, started his training to become a crew member in July.

Tom, who learned to sail at just nine years old, is the youngest volunteer at the RNLI’s lifeboat station in Loch Ness.

The P&J visited the Drumnadrochit facility to learn more about the work RNLI Loch Ness does.

During the evening, we also spoke to Tom about a number of topics, including: 

  • The unusual reason he joined RNLI Loch Ness.
  • Where his passion for sailing comes from.
  • His plans to create a software business and how he is learning the necessary skills on YouTube.

Why did 18-year-old join RNLI Loch Ness?

Tom, who is originally from Troon in Ayrshire, said: “I did a lot of dinghy sailing when I was younger, since I was nine or 10.

“I used to do it at Prestwick Sailing Club, and I thought that was brilliant fun.”

He revealed that one of the reasons he joined the RNLI was to learn the necessary skills to be able to live on a boat.

Tom Edwards joined the RNLI to learn the skills needed to live on a boat. Image: Jason Hedges.

Tom said: “I quite liked the idea of being able to drive the boat out on the Loch and get to know it better.

“And I’ve got aspirations to live on a boat at some point and I thought this would be a really good place to learn what not to do.”

‘Highland homes are expensive’

Tom explained that he has been wanting to live in a boat since he was 15, after a trip he will “never forget”.

He recalled: “I went out with my uncle John on his yacht and we sailed up from Holy Island, just off from Berwick-upon-Tweed, to Limekilns, which was amazing.

“That was really cool and I really enjoyed the whole experience and sleeping on the boat.

“What matters is the trip, not when you get there.”

RNLI Loch Ness volunteers take part on a weekly training session. Image: Jason Hedges.

He also thinks living on a boat would be a way to save more money.

He said: “Houses are expensive and you don’t move but you can move your boat around.”

When asked about having to pay for mooring, he said: “Hopefully I’ll get a good deal.

“You’d have to see it as rent, I suppose, because houses are really expensive.”

The reason he left university to start business

Tom, who is working as a self-employed landscape gardener, left university and an apprenticeship earlier this year because he found it “really boring.”

His dream is to start a software company but wants to gain the necessary skills through alternative methods.

He said: “I want to have my own business and eventually employ people and build things.

“Because I like building things, I love coding, that’s what I was doing before I came here and I’m really into artificial intelligence and things like that.

“I think there’s more efficient ways to learn than university, like being self-taught.

“A YouTube degree or whatever you want to call it.”

Conversation