Oban’s Gelatoburger announces closure – with owners praising ‘amazing team’

A well-known restaurant in Oban has announced it will be closing its doors for good next week.

Gelatoburger on George Street serves up delicious burgers, loaded fries, hotdogs and gelato.

It has been a staple on the Oban food scene for many years, with a prominent location facing out over the waterfront.

However, the bosses have announced that the eatery will be closing its doors next Saturday.

The statement posted to Gelatoburger’s Facebook page praised both the “wonderful” customers and the “amazing” team.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we share that Gelatoburger will be closing its doors on Saturday October 25.

“This decision has not been easy, and we want to take a moment to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey — our wonderful customers, and our amazing team, past and present. Your support, laughter, and friendship have meant the world to us.

“We’ve shared countless meals, memories, and moments together, and we will cherish them always. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our story.”

The announcement has come as a shock to people, who commented on the post.

Jacqualine Macallister wrote: “Sad to see this my kids absolutely loved coming. Good luck for the future.”

Jenny Campbell commented: “So sorry to hear this, my son loves this place and is always getting takeaways. It will be sorely missed.”

Robyn Braidwood said: “Awwww my son is going to be gutted this was his most favourite place as he quoted best burger he’s ever had. Delivery service always on point, reasonable prices, food was always fresh. Huge loss to the town.”

