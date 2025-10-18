Oban’s Gelatoburger announces closure – with owners praising ‘amazing team’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban’s Gelatoburger announces closure – with owners praising ‘amazing team’

Gelatoburger is located on George Street in the west coast town.

By Ross Hempseed
Gelatoburger in Oban is closing. Image: DC Thomson.
A well-known restaurant in Oban has announced it will be closing its doors for good next week.

Gelatoburger on George Street serves up delicious burgers, loaded fries, hotdogs and gelato.

It has been a staple on the Oban food scene for many years, with a prominent location facing out over the waterfront.

However, the bosses have announced that the eatery will be closing its doors next Saturday.

The statement posted to Gelatoburger’s Facebook page praised both the “wonderful” customers and the “amazing” team.

It read: “It is with great sadness that we share that Gelatoburger will be closing its doors on Saturday October 25.

“This decision has not been easy, and we want to take a moment to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey — our wonderful customers, and our amazing team, past and present. Your support, laughter, and friendship have meant the world to us.

“We’ve shared countless meals, memories, and moments together, and we will cherish them always. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being part of our story.”

The announcement has come as a shock to people, who commented on the post.

Jacqualine Macallister wrote: “Sad to see this my kids absolutely loved coming. Good luck for the future.”

Jenny Campbell commented: “So sorry to hear this, my son loves this place and is always getting takeaways. It will be sorely missed.”

Robyn Braidwood said: “Awwww my son is going to be gutted this was his most favourite place as he quoted best burger he’s ever had. Delivery service always on point, reasonable prices, food was always fresh. Huge loss to the town.”

