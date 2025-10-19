Travel disruption as Kyle railway line closed for three weeks – as £4.5m upgrade begins

There will be travel disruption for passengers for the next three weeks as improvements are made to the railway line between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh.

Known as the Kyle Line services operate several times a day across the Highlands.

Stops in the route include Beauly, Muir of Ord, Dingwall and more rural locations such as Achanalt and Strathcarron.

However, travel disruption is expected as Network Rail embark on a £4.5 million upgrade to the line.

The work includes replacing rails and sleepers to improve reliability and safety, particularly between Achnashellach and Strathcarron.

To allow work to occur, the railway will be closed from October 20 until November 10.

Network Rail will also use the time to inspect bridges, culverts, drain and ditches.

This is to assess their suitability to withstand the wet and wild winters in the Highlands.

For passengers it means no trains will run between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh from October 20 for the three-week period.

An amended train service will operate between Inverness and Dingwall, calling at Beauly, Muir of Ord, and Conon Bridge.

Buses will replace train services between Inverness and Stromeferry.

A shuttle bus connecting Stromeferry, Duncraig, Plockton, Duirinish, and Kyle of Lochalsh.

Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland said: “The Kyle line is a much-loved part of Scotland’s rail heritage, and few routes offer such scenic views of our landscape.

“We recognise that any closure of the railway causes disruption and want to thank passengers and lineside neighbours for their patience and support.

“This short-term inconvenience will bring long-term benefits as we look forward to smoother journeys and a more dependable rail service.”