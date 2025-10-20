Man arrested after A9 crash near Dornoch

A man has been arrested following a one-vehicle crash on the A9 near Dornoch.

The incident happened on the Inverness to Thurso road, shortly after 6.30am on Monday.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Cuthill, north of the Dornoch Bridge.

Paramedics checked over the male driver of the vehicle before taking him to the hospital.

The A9 was blocked in both directions for some time as the vehicle was recovered.

The route has since been cleared.

Dornoch crash leads to arrest

He has since been arrested in connection with the crash.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40am on Monday October 20 we received a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A9 at Cuthill near Dornoch.

“The male driver was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and taken to hospital to be checked over.”