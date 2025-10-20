Rail passengers left stranded in Garve after replacement bus drives off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail passengers left stranded in Garve after replacement bus drives off

Replacement buses will be running between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh over the next three weeks.

By Michelle Henderson
Day one of service alterations at Garve led to delays and further disruption for commuters. Image: Madonna Sutherland.
Highland rail passengers are calling for urgent improvements after mixed messages caused them to miss their connection.

Passengers travelling between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh are facing three weeks of disruption due to trackworks on the line.

Replacement buses will be running from now until November 9, aimed at minimising disruption for commuters.

However, passengers in Garve faced a nightmare start to the working week.

Signs have been erected outside Garve Train station pointing passengers towards a designated stop for replacement buses. Image: Margaret Sutherland

Passengers stranded in Garve

Madonna Sutherland was one of several passengers waiting for the 7.14am ScotRail bus service to Inverness this morning.

The group stood beside a large green replacement bus stop sign, which had been erected by rail staff outside the Highland station.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Madonna explained how they were left stranded after the bus failed to stop in the designated area, before driving off.

She said: “I work in Inverness and I have travelled by train for 24 years, back and forth to Inverness.

“They put up replacement bus signs at the stations.

“I was there for 10 past and there was someone else also waiting, a gentleman that I didn’t know. He was travelling to Edinburgh.

“From where we were standing, you can look onto the main road that runs from Garve to Ullapool.

The replacement bus stopped on the A835 Inverness to Ullapool road, across from the station. Image: Sandy McCook/ Dc Thomson.

“You could see the bus coming in. It stopped on the main road (A835) and then drove away, leaving us stranded.

“I phoned the helpline at the station, explained to them what had happened.

“I said, “We have been left standing here, I’m going to be late for my work, and the gentleman is travelling onwards, so he’s going to miss his train.”

Staff told Madonna that the driver had been instructed to “stop on the main road” and so drove off when he saw no passengers waiting to board.

‘I’m dreading the journey home’

Madonna, who manages Bluebells Of The Glen Souvenirs & Gifts Shop on Church Street, said she is “dreading” the journey home.

She’s calling for urgent improvements to prevent others from missing their vital connections.

Speaking of her frustration, she added: “I’ve got three weeks of this coming. They put up the signs weeks ago, and they still can’t get it right.

“Why put up this sign, basically telling us that is where we have to stand for the bus when it’s not the case?

“They couldn’t run a raffle. I’m dreading travelling home tonight.”

ScotRail has now apologised for the mix-up.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who were affected by confusion around the replacement bus stop arrangements at Garve this morning.

“The signage was unfortunately installed in the wrong location, and we understand this caused inconvenience for those travelling on the 07.14 service to Inverness.

“This has now been rectified, and clearer information will be in place for the remainder of the improvement works to help customers travel to where they need to be with confidence.”

Conversation