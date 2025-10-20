Rail passengers left stranded in Garve after replacement bus drives off

Highland rail passengers are calling for urgent improvements after mixed messages caused them to miss their connection.

Passengers travelling between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh are facing three weeks of disruption due to trackworks on the line.

Replacement buses will be running from now until November 9, aimed at minimising disruption for commuters.

However, passengers in Garve faced a nightmare start to the working week.

Passengers stranded in Garve

Madonna Sutherland was one of several passengers waiting for the 7.14am ScotRail bus service to Inverness this morning.

The group stood beside a large green replacement bus stop sign, which had been erected by rail staff outside the Highland station.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Madonna explained how they were left stranded after the bus failed to stop in the designated area, before driving off.

She said: “I work in Inverness and I have travelled by train for 24 years, back and forth to Inverness.

“They put up replacement bus signs at the stations.

“I was there for 10 past and there was someone else also waiting, a gentleman that I didn’t know. He was travelling to Edinburgh.

“From where we were standing, you can look onto the main road that runs from Garve to Ullapool.

“You could see the bus coming in. It stopped on the main road (A835) and then drove away, leaving us stranded.

“I phoned the helpline at the station, explained to them what had happened.

“I said, “We have been left standing here, I’m going to be late for my work, and the gentleman is travelling onwards, so he’s going to miss his train.”

Staff told Madonna that the driver had been instructed to “stop on the main road” and so drove off when he saw no passengers waiting to board.

‘I’m dreading the journey home’

Madonna, who manages Bluebells Of The Glen Souvenirs & Gifts Shop on Church Street, said she is “dreading” the journey home.

She’s calling for urgent improvements to prevent others from missing their vital connections.

Speaking of her frustration, she added: “I’ve got three weeks of this coming. They put up the signs weeks ago, and they still can’t get it right.

“Why put up this sign, basically telling us that is where we have to stand for the bus when it’s not the case?

“They couldn’t run a raffle. I’m dreading travelling home tonight.”

ScotRail has now apologised for the mix-up.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re sorry to customers who were affected by confusion around the replacement bus stop arrangements at Garve this morning.

“The signage was unfortunately installed in the wrong location, and we understand this caused inconvenience for those travelling on the 07.14 service to Inverness.

“This has now been rectified, and clearer information will be in place for the remainder of the improvement works to help customers travel to where they need to be with confidence.”