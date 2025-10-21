Birdseye images show footprint of new Nairn Academy building ahead of opening

Construction of a new school campus in Nairn is ‘progressing well’

ahead of its grand opening next year.

The new Nairn Academy will replace the town’s existing campus on Duncan Drive.

Priced at £61 million, the Highland campus will cater to a total of 800 students.

Doors are expected to open in August 2026.

Highland Council officials confirmed works on site are “progressing well” and are on track for completion this summer.

In a statement, a Highland Council spokesperson said: “The new Nairn Academy works are progressing well, and the project is on programme to be completed in the summer of 2026.

“The school has a planning capacity of 800 pupils.”

Nairn Academy taking shape

Contractors from Balfour Beatty broke ground on the school back in February.

The project will feature a new school, car park and sports pitch, ahead of the demolition of the original campus.

Around 170 workers have lent their skills during the construction phase of the new Nairn Academy.

Aerial pictures taken of the site show the U-shaped building beginning to take shape.

Large windows cover the exterior walls of both the first and second floors.

Meanwhile, builders are busy working to make the new 9,767sq m school watertight.

The new campus lies adjacent to the existing campus, facing out onto the Aberdeen to Inverness railway line.