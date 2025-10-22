Why Westray community in Orkney is saying goodbye to beloved war-time hall

A heartbroken Orkney community is preparing to say goodbye to its beloved community hall.

The venue in Westray may have become a wreck in recent years, but many locals are still said to be “in love” with the war-time relic.

Now plans for a new community hall on the island have been given the green light by Orkney Islands Council’s planning committee.

The new hall would be built on the site of the disused, war-time era one at Clinkhammer to the south-east of the island’s town, Pierowall.

Under the plans, the old hall would be demolished.

While the community is still said to be “in love” with the old building, there has been recognition that it is time for something new.

As such, the project was taken on by the island’s community trust. The aim is to have a new hall in place in 2027.

Time to say goodbye to beloved Westray hall

The old hall had the traditional layout of a country community hall, having a central large space with a stage at one end.

However, the new one will be more of a multi-use space.

It’ll feature meeting spaces for visiting professionals – such as accountants, NHS workers, and the Citizens Advice Bureau – as well as hotdesking spaces.

There will also be a larger space that could be hired out for a week by an artist.

The trust also hopes to create a hub area for folk to gather and have a cuppa, read a book, study, or work in a change of location.

The new hall would also have a kitchen that caterers will be able to hire.

During a meeting of the local council’s planning committee earlier this month, councillors also heard that efforts will be made to retain some of the features of the old hall such as the sprung flooring, which is still in good condition.

According to Gina Rendall, operations manager at the Westray Development Trust, the old hall building was a war-time hut transported from the Orkney Mainland to Westray which then became the islands community hall.

New hall would act as ‘community hub’

It was used as such until the 80s, when a new hall was built at the island’s school.

After being sold, the old hall fell into private use and was at one point used as a fisherman’s store.

She said: “Our community really pushed us to have a look when it came up for sale, to turn it into a community facility.

“At the time the development trust recognised they needed to expand their offices and include more services.

“We’ve done quite a lot community consultation on it”.

She explained that the island has three visiting hairdressers as well as an osteopath and others that need space.

Old hall may be loved but it’s in poor condition

While she said the space in the school is “fantastic”, they can’t use it when the school is being used.

As such, she said the trust isn’t “envisaging grand dances and evening use” in a new hall.

Instead, it would mostly be used from 9am to 5pm during the school terms.

On the state of the old hall, she said it was “very kind” to say it’s in poor condition.

She said it is “really quite unsafe” and she is “nervous being around it”.

However, she explained that the community “are in love with it, which seems crazy when you see the pictures”.

Nevertheless, they accept it’s time for something new on the site.

There’s no final tally for the cost of the project yet, but the trust has said it will be the charity’s most costly investment after their community wind turbine.

It was supported in the purchase of the hall by the Scottish Land Fund.