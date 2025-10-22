Pictures show damage as cars crushed in ‘cargo shift’ onboard NorthLink ferry

Several vehicles have been damaged following a “cargo shift” on a NorthLink ferry in the North Sea.

The incident occurred at around 8am on Wednesday October 22, aboard the MV Hamnavoe operated by NorthLink.

The ferry transports vehicles and passengers from the Scottish mainland to the Orkney Islands

However, on its morning voyage across the Pentland Firth, there was a reported “cargo shift”, in which vehicles shifted within the car bay.

Images aboard show a large vehicle on top of other vehicles including a silver BMW and a white van.

Workers in high-vis vests were on deck inspecting the wreckage.

The MV Hamnavoe is currently berthed in Scrabster for inspection, while the morning service to Orkney has been delayed.

Stuart Garrett, managing director of Serco NorthLink Ferries said: “At 8am this morning we experienced a cargo shift aboard the MV Hamnavoe as it made its way from Stromness to Scrabster, damaging some vehicles.

“Nobody was injured, and passengers were able to safely retrieve unaffected vehicles and disembark at Scrabster.

“Crew are now carrying out a full review of the incident. Unfortunately, this may result in a delay to today’s services but we are doing all we can to minimise the impact.”