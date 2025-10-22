Pictures show damage as cars crushed in ‘cargo shift’ onboard NorthLink ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Pictures show damage as cars crushed in ‘cargo shift’ onboard NorthLink ferry

The incident happened aboard the MV Hamnavoe.

By Ross Hempseed
The MV Hamnavoe suffered a cargo shift this morning. Image: Supplied.
Several vehicles have been damaged following a “cargo shift” on a NorthLink ferry in the North Sea.

The incident occurred at around 8am on Wednesday October 22, aboard the MV Hamnavoe operated by NorthLink.

The ferry transports vehicles and passengers from the Scottish mainland to the Orkney Islands

However, on its morning voyage across the Pentland Firth, there was a reported “cargo shift”, in which vehicles shifted within the car bay.

Images aboard show a large vehicle on top of other vehicles including a silver BMW and a white van.

Workers in high-vis vests were on deck inspecting the wreckage.

Images show the damage to vehicles. Image: Supplied.

The MV Hamnavoe is currently berthed in Scrabster for inspection, while the morning service to Orkney has been delayed.

Stuart Garrett, managing director of Serco NorthLink Ferries said: “At 8am this morning we experienced a cargo shift aboard the MV Hamnavoe as it made its way from Stromness to Scrabster, damaging some vehicles.

Workers on deck of the MV Hamnavoe. Image: Supplied.

“Nobody was injured, and passengers were able to safely retrieve unaffected vehicles and disembark at Scrabster.

“Crew are now carrying out a full review of the incident. Unfortunately, this may result in a delay to today’s services but we are doing all we can to minimise the impact.”

