We reveal a decade of Orkney Islands Council’s property sales including Second World War airfield, a former care home and housing which banked £6.5 million

Orkney Islands Council sold 100 pieces of property over the past ten years, boosting its coffers by over £6.5 million.

Figures given through a freedom of information request reveal the local authority’s property sales between the end of 2015 and September this year added up to £6,524,284.

The highest sale was site H91, Hatston, which sold for £384,000 in April 2022.

The second highest was Garden House, Kirkwall, which sold for £380,000 last July.

Other interesting sales include:

The former care home St Peter’s House for £191,000 in 2022

The Smithy Restaurant and Museum in Shapinsay for £60,000 in 2022

Papdale Stores in Kirkwall for £95,000 in 2017

The former Orkney Arts Theatre, in Kirkwall, for £75,027 in 2016

Rapness Quarry, Westray, for £10,000 in 2018

The council’s property sales range all the way down to sites being sold for just £1.

Garden House – controversy struck property looks set to become hotel

The council’s second-most priciest sale, Garden House, has been the source of some controversy in the past.

It had been the headquarters of NHS Orkney before being purchased by the council in 2007, and then leased back to the health authority in 2022.

However, before it was leased, the council had been trying to refurbish, extend and renovate the building before turning it into an office space for Voluntary Action Orkney.

As part of those plans the council tried to close off one of the nearby roads, which led to conflict with nearby residents.

The matter was drawn out over a number of years, eventually going to Scottish Ministers.

In 2022, the ministers sides with those objecting to the council’s plans.

Ultimately, the plan to put VAO in Garden House fell through in early 2024 as the third sector organisation told the council that it’d be looking elsewhere.

The council put the building on the market in January this year.

It was scooped up the company Orkney Island Hotels Ltd, run by Gareth and Karen Crichton. They’re probably best known as the owners of The Ferry Inn, in Stromness.

They submitted a planning application asking to turn the building into budget hotel accommodation.

The application was approved at the end of June.

Surge of Orkney housing sales

The average number of sales across the decade was just over 10 per year.

However, there were significant differences in the actual number of sales made each year.

There was a peak in 2017 when 21 sales were made, while the lowest number was seen in 2024, with just two properties sold.

That peak in 2017 was down to the council offloading 12 houses or flats and six plots.

Other years with high numbers of sales include 2018 with 18 and 2016 with 14.

The council says the spike is most likely due to the end the of the Right to Buy scheme for council houses.

Those applications ended in 2016 and the processing of the sales taking varying amounts of time afterwards.

Historic buildings sold for £1

The council also sold three sties for the nominal sum of £1.

This included the Old Academy and Primary School in Stromness in 2018 as well as the land and buildings at Twatt Aerodrome in 2020.

The site was used for training throughout the Second World War.

The aerodrome, also called HMS Tern, is now owned by the Birsay Heritage Trust which has been working to restore buildings on the site and create visitor experiences showing what life would have been like when it was it use.

Including those mentioned above, the council sold seven bits of property for £1,000 or lower with most of these being patches of land.

In full: Property sales made by Orkney Islands Council