We reveal a decade of Orkney Islands Council’s property sales including Second World War airfield, a former care home and housing which banked £6.5 million

Orkney Islands Council sold 100 pieces of property over the past ten years, boosting its coffers by over £6.5 million.
Figures given through a freedom of information request reveal the local authority’s property sales between the end of 2015 and September this year added up to £6,524,284.
The highest sale was site H91, Hatston, which sold for £384,000 in April 2022.
The second highest was Garden House, Kirkwall, which sold for £380,000 last July.
Other interesting sales include:
- The former care home St Peter’s House for £191,000 in 2022
- The Smithy Restaurant and Museum in Shapinsay for £60,000 in 2022
- Papdale Stores in Kirkwall for £95,000 in 2017
- The former Orkney Arts Theatre, in Kirkwall, for £75,027 in 2016
- Rapness Quarry, Westray, for £10,000 in 2018
The council’s property sales range all the way down to sites being sold for just £1.
Garden House – controversy struck property looks set to become hotel
The council’s second-most priciest sale, Garden House, has been the source of some controversy in the past.
It had been the headquarters of NHS Orkney before being purchased by the council in 2007, and then leased back to the health authority in 2022.
However, before it was leased, the council had been trying to refurbish, extend and renovate the building before turning it into an office space for Voluntary Action Orkney.
As part of those plans the council tried to close off one of the nearby roads, which led to conflict with nearby residents.
The matter was drawn out over a number of years, eventually going to Scottish Ministers.
In 2022, the ministers sides with those objecting to the council’s plans.
Ultimately, the plan to put VAO in Garden House fell through in early 2024 as the third sector organisation told the council that it’d be looking elsewhere.
The council put the building on the market in January this year.
It was scooped up the company Orkney Island Hotels Ltd, run by Gareth and Karen Crichton. They’re probably best known as the owners of The Ferry Inn, in Stromness.
They submitted a planning application asking to turn the building into budget hotel accommodation.
The application was approved at the end of June.
Surge of Orkney housing sales
The average number of sales across the decade was just over 10 per year.
However, there were significant differences in the actual number of sales made each year.
There was a peak in 2017 when 21 sales were made, while the lowest number was seen in 2024, with just two properties sold.
That peak in 2017 was down to the council offloading 12 houses or flats and six plots.
Other years with high numbers of sales include 2018 with 18 and 2016 with 14.
The council says the spike is most likely due to the end the of the Right to Buy scheme for council houses.
Those applications ended in 2016 and the processing of the sales taking varying amounts of time afterwards.
Historic buildings sold for £1
The council also sold three sties for the nominal sum of £1.
This included the Old Academy and Primary School in Stromness in 2018 as well as the land and buildings at Twatt Aerodrome in 2020.
The site was used for training throughout the Second World War.
The aerodrome, also called HMS Tern, is now owned by the Birsay Heritage Trust which has been working to restore buildings on the site and create visitor experiences showing what life would have been like when it was it use.
Including those mentioned above, the council sold seven bits of property for £1,000 or lower with most of these being patches of land.
In full: Property sales made by Orkney Islands Council
- Plot 36, Coplands Drive, Stromness – 12/9/2025 – £60,000.00
- Garden House, Kirkwall – 27/6/2025 – £380,000.00
- Land at Schoolquoy, St Margaret’s Hope – 27/5/2025 – £40,480.00
- Site 6 (H56), Crowness Road – 29/8/2024 – £182,000.00
- Workshop (H19), Dakota Road, Hatston, Orkney – 28/2/2024 – £40,000.00
- Plot 3, Church Road, St Margaret’s Hope – 29/9/2023 – £30,005.00
- St Colm’s Quadrant 018, Longhope, Hoy – 19/5/2023 – £37,700.00
- Ground adjacent to the Pier Store, Rousay (Trumland Pier) – 5/5/2023 – £2,500.00
- Land at Ferry Inn Stromness Orkney – 31/3/2023 – £38,000.00
- 15-17 Victoria Street, Kirkwall, Orkney – 21/12/2022 – £250,000.00
- 28 Junction Road, Kirkwall – 2/12/2022 – £40,250.00
- Plot 2, Church Road, St Margaret’s Hope – 5/8/2022 – £30,000.00
- Plot 3, Repeater Road, Kirkwall – 18/7/2022 – £64,000.00
- 7,777 sqm Land at Burnside, Flotta – 15/6/2022 – £3,000.00
- 333sqm Land at Ongar Cottage, Dounby (Part of Land at Former Market Stance, Dounby) – 31/5/2022 – £10,000.00
- 11.503 ha of Ground at Smerquoy, St Ola (The Wideford Hill Cairn & Land) – 13/4/2022 – £4,280.00
- Site H91, Hatston – 1/4/2022 – £384,000.00
- St Peter’s House (Former Care Home) Back Road, Stromness – 31/3/2022 – £191,000.00
- Smithy Restaurant and Museum, 11 Balfour Village, Shapinsay – 29/3/2022 – £60,000.00
- 188.9 sqm land at rear of Unit 1, Crowness Place, Hatston Industrial Estate (Hatston Industrial Estate Common Areas) – 30/11/2021 – £1,000.00
- Area of land adjacent to Fairhaven, Annfield Crescent, Kirkwall,
- KW15 1NS (Easthill Quarry) – 26/11/2021 – £2,000.00
- Plot 4, Westermill, Burray – 11/10/2021 – £35,050.00
- Plot 14, Damsay View, Finstown – 30/9/2021 – £30,000.00
- Plot 4, Moar Drive, Kirkwall – 26/8/2021 – £70,000.00
- Land at Marston View, Sanday – 26/3/2021 – £10,000.00
- Shapinsay School House, Shapinsay, KW17 2DY – 15/1/2021 – £150,000.00
- Plot 13, Damsay View, Finstown – 6/11/2020 – £30,000.00
- Plot 9, Repeater Road, Kirkwall – 30/10/2020 – £57,000.00
- 14.04 Acress and Buildings at Twatt Aerodrome – 18/9/2020 – £1.00
- Plot 2. Moar Drive, Kirkwall – 21/8/2020 – £75,000.00
- Plot 8, Watersfield Crescent, Kirkwall – 31/7/2020 – £82,000.00
- Plot 1, Moar Drive, Kirkwall – 30/7/2020 – £76,514.00
- The Old Firth School, Finstown, Orkney, KW17 2ES – 14/2/2020 – £130,000.00
- The Nurse’s Cottage, Toab, Orkney, KW17 2QG – 30/10/2019 – £120,200.00
- Substation site at Land at Sanday Junior High School – 26/8/2019 – £1,000.00
- Bayview (Former Harbour Master’s House) Gill Pier, Westray, KW17 2DL – 11/7/2019 – £150,000.00
- 14 St Catherine’s Place, Kirkwall – 31/5/2019 – £71,000.00
- Plot 5, Repeater Road, Kirkwall – 26/4/2019 – £70,000.00
- Plot 7, Watersfield Crescent, Kirkwall – 16/4/2019 – £65,000.00
- West Tankerness Lane Store, West Tankerness Lane, Kirkwall, Orkney – 28/3/2019 – £64,150.00
- Evie Schoolhouse, Evie, KW17 2PE – 8/3/2019 – £125,000.00
- 230m2 at 12 Whitehall, Stronsay – 28/2/2019 – £1,000.00
- Westermill House, Burray, Orkney KW17 2SS – 8/2/2019 – £170,000.00
- Plot 9, Watersfield Crescent, Kirkwall – 31/1/2019 – £80,000.00
- 238.1 sqm land adjoining Dounby Primary School – 21/12/2018 – £500.00
- Scarva Taing, Finstown, KW17 2ES – 4/10/2018 – £156,650.00
- Plot 38 Copland’s Drive, Stromness, KW16 3BN – 14/9/2018 – £71,750.00
- Dundas House, South Ronaldsay, KW17 2RN – 24/8/2018 – £100,000.00
- Factory (G4), Garson Industrial Estate, Stromness – 29/6/2018 – £128,000.00
- Plot 12 Damsay View, Finstown – 28/6/2018 – £30,000.00
- Plot 4, Repeater Road, Kirkwall – 18/6/2018 – £75,000.00
- Plot 2, Westermill, Burray – 19/4/2018 – £37,000.00
- Frasers Close Sheds, Frasers Close, Kirkwall, Orkney – 5/4/2018 – £10,000.00
- Old Academy and Former Primary School, Stromness, Orkney – 26/3/2018 – £1.00
- Burwick Public Toilet, Burwick, South Ronaldsay, Orkney – 23/3/2018 – £4,100.00
- Land at the Former Crafty Caravan Park, Kirkwall – 22/3/2018 – £120,000.00
- Plot 6, Repeater Road, Kirkwall – 16/3/2018 – £75,100.00
- Plot 7, Repeater Road, Kirkwall – 23/2/2018 – £62,020.00
- Plot 8, Repeater Road, Kirkwall – 23/2/2018 – £60,000.00
- Rapness Quarry, Westray – 23/2/2018 – £10,000.00
- 19 St Colm’s Quadrant, Longhope, Orkney, KW16 3PH – 8/2/2018 – £55,000.00
- 48,378 sqm at Papa Westray Primary School, Papa Westray, Orkney – 19/1/2018 – £1,000.00
- Plot 6, Watersfield Crescent, Kirkwall – 30/11/2017 – £75,100.00
- 21 St Colm’s Quadrant, Longhope, Orkney, KW16 3PH – 23/11/2017 – £50,000.00
- 60sqm at Gunn’s Close Car Park, Kirkwall, Orkney – 8/9/2017 – £10,000.00
- Buttquoy Drive 010, Kirkwall KW15 1JJ – 28/8/2017 – £55,000.00
- Hamnavoe 014, Stromness, KW16 3JQ – 24/7/2017 – £92,500.00
- Plot 3, Moar Drive, Kirkwall, Orkney – 30/6/2017 – £75,000.00
- 8 Strombery, Kirkwall, Orkney KW15 1UX – 26/6/2017 – £55,000.00
- 1 Meadowbank, Kirkwall, KW15 1QJ – 5/6/2017 – £90,000.00
- 3 Hermaness, Kirkwall, KW15 1XA – 29/5/2017 – £36,400.00
- 13A Grieveship Terrace, Stromness, KW16 3AY – 8/5/2017 – £39,200.00
- 27 Hordaland, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1UN – 24/4/2017 – £53,000.00
- Plot 11, Damsay View, Finstown, Orkney – 31/3/2017 – £30,000.00
- Plot 7, Moar Drive, Kirkwall, Orkney – 31/3/2017 – £75,000.00
- Papdale Stores, 8 Hermaness, Papdale East, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1XA – 30/3/2017 – £95,000.00
- 14 Hoymansquoy, Stromness, KW16 3DR – 27/3/2017 – £56,100.00
- Harbour Masters House, Kettletoft, Sanday, Orkney – 22/3/2017 – £70,000.00
- Plot 5 Moar Drive, Kirkwall, Orkney – 3/2/2017 – £75,000.00
- 1343.10 sqm at Church Road, St Margaret’s Hope (Part of ‘Land at St
- Margarets Hope Bypass’ record) – 19/1/2017 – £32,500.00
- Plot 3, Church Road, St Margarets Hope – 18/1/2017 – £30,000.00
- Craigie Crescent 022, Kirkwall, KW15 1EP – 16/1/2017 – £44,650.00
- Hamnavoe 003, Stromness, KW16 3JQ – 16/1/2017 – £37,200.00
- Former Orkney Arts Theatre, Mill Street, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1NL – 22/12/2016 – £75,027.00
- Torness 013, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1UU – 5/12/2016 – £48,450.00
- Burrian 03, Papdale East, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1XB – 28/11/2016 – £32,800.00
- Earl Sigurd Street 015, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1QE – 28/11/2016 – £100,000.00
- Store 2, Old Orphir School, Scorradale Road, Orphir, KW7 2RF – 25/11/2016 – £28,100.00
- 25sqm Site at Hatston Industrial Estate – Land at Crowness Business Park – 1/9/2016 – £1.00
- Station Houses 1, 2 & 3, Cairston Road, Stromness KW16 3JS – 1/8/2016 – £85,200.00
- Burnside 19, Flotta, Orkney, KW16 3NP – 15/7/2016 – £40,000.00
- Hordaland 007, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1UN – 16/5/2016 – £39,600.00
- Mayburn Court Public Toilet, Stromness – 16/5/2016 – £9,000.00
- Lastigar 4, Westray, Orkney KW17 2DJ – 18/4/2016 – £42,180.00
- Old Wasbister School, Rousay – 17/3/2016 – £13,000.00
- Buttquoy Crescent 020, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1JH – 14/3/2016 – £102,000.00
- Guardhouse Park 021, Stromness, Orkney, KW16 3DP – 1/2/2016 – £51,480.00
- The Old St Margarets Hope School and Schoolhouse – 18/12/2015 – £89,000.00
- Summerdale Drive 005, Kirkwall, Orkney, KW15 1ET – 9/11/2015 – £44,545.00
- Hamnavoe 008, Stromness, KW16 3JQ – 2/11/2015 – £38,000.00
