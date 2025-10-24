Orkney Islands Council secures huge £62 million wind farm loan: The 5 key things you need to know

Orkney Islands Council has secured a massive chunk of £62.1 million funding to build a six-turbine wind farm near Kirkwall.

The cash comes in the form of a loan from the National Wealth Fund, which operates independently but is owned by the UK Government’s Treasury.

The council has confirmed the cash generated by the wind farm will be used to pay off the loan.

It says even after the loan is repaid, the wind farm is still expected to boost council coffers by £120 million over 25 years.

The 28.8MW Quanterness wind farm would be located between the Orkney capital, Kirkwall, and the small village of Finstown.

These are the 5 key things you need to know about the ambitious project.

1. How many homes could Quanterness wind farm power?

The Quanterness will consist of six 490ft turbines. With funding secured, it’s hoped work would start on the site by spring 2027.

It is expected the windfarm could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 25,000 homes for a year, roughly double the number in the whole of Orkney.

Orkney Islands Council has said the power will be exported to the mainland to support homes and businesses in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The local authority has previously said energy generation would commence in 2028.

Turbine manufacturing company Nordex holds contracts for the design, supply, transport, installation, and commissioning of the turbines as well as 25 years of operations and maintenance.

While wind farms can be divisive, the Quanterness proposals received unanimous backing from the county’s roster of 21 councillors.

2. Future of Hoy and Faray wind farms remain unclear

Securing the loan from the National Wealth Fund is a major step forward for an ambition held by Scotland’s smallest council to build three such wind farms on its home soil, under the Orkney Community Wind Farms project.

Put together the three wind farms would generate nearly 90MW through Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project, the council has said.

However, the future of the other two wind farms remains unclear.

Proposals for a similar, six-turbine project on the island of Hoy have been “paused” while they are “reappraised” in light of the grid connection costs attached to the project.

While the Hoy project would be identical in size to the Quanterness farm, the council estimated it would cost £77 million to build.

A decision on whether to go ahead on another wind farm on the tiny island of Faray is expected to go to councillors in 2027.

3. Why does Orkney’s council want to build the wind farms?

The council’s wind farm projects have been in development since 2019.

It says they will protect local services and generate cash for community projects while also helping the case for a new interconnector cable to mainland Scotland and contributing to UK-wide renewable energy goals.

One of their main uses of the wind farms would be to generate revenue for the council.

The local authority says this would be used to both protect and develop its services.

The council says it expects the Quanterness wind farm alone to provide it with £3 million per year.

The council also says £144,000 will be dished out to community councils for “community-driven projects”.

As the wind farm is within the area for Kirkwall and St Ola Community Council, it would receive a 60% share of that £144,000 fund.

The rest would be divided up between the county’s remaining 19 community councils.

On top of this, the wind farm projects will also create jobs.

4. Building the case for new interconnector cable to unlock Orkney’s energy potential

The council’s wind farms would also make a big contribution towards Orkney getting a new 35-mile subsea cable between it and the Scottish Mainland, capable of 220MW of power.

To go ahead with that project, energy regulator Ofgem has to approve a “Needs Case”.

As part of it, a total of 135MW of renewable generation was needed to justify the construction of the cable.

With it, Orkney’s ability to connect new renewable generation has been constrained.

As such, the county’s potential to produce energy has been capped.

Estimates have put the new cable as being worth at least £371 million to the Orkney economy.

Fortunately, the £900 million cable project has been under way for the past year.

That project is in the construction phase with ground being broken for a new substation, near Finstown, last year.

5. Supporting vital Orkney services

Council leader Heather Woodbridge stressed the money generated from the project would help protect local services from financial challenges.

She said: “This is the latest stage in what is an immense project for our council, not only in its scale and ambition but also in its transformative impact on our community and the services we provide.

“Elected members unanimously backed the project at the start of this year.

“This is a testament to the importance of the project in securing the future stability of public services in Orkney.

“The Quanterness project – as well as supporting the interconnector – will provide the council with much needed income to support vital Council services.

“In our discussions with our community they have been consistently clear that they hugely value the services we provide. They want to protect them.

“In order to achieve that community aspiration this council must explore all opportunities available to us.

“The Quanterness wind farm is a great example of that.”