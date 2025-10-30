‘Row between three energy firms left us with no power for six months and £2,500 out of pocket, now nobody’s picking up the bill’

A young Highland family has opened up about their “stressful” battle with multiple energy companies after being left without power for six months and £2,500 out of pocket.

Parents Daniel and Augusta Maclean-Simpson, who will soon welcome their second child, have been embroiled in a row with three different energy companies.

Each refused to accept responsibility for cutting them off and the situation was only resolved when they turned to the Energy Ombudsman.

Meanwhile, during the dispute, the couple were visited twice by “aggressive” debt collectors trying to recoup £5,000 that was erroneously claimed the family owed.

And when they requested an electrician visited them to resolve the problem they were told they lived “too far north” for the service.

During the dispute, the Drumnadrochit couple have forked out more than £2,500 on a generator to keep the lights on at their Dingwall business Terabyte Computers.

Mr and Mrs Maclean-Simpson have spoken to the Press and Journal about the ordeal, including;

How they were told the power cut would initially be “simple” to resolve.

Why none of the three energy companies involved were willing to take responsibility.

How they finally managed to get the power turned back on.

And what they think of the “goodwill gesture” compensation they have been offered.

How simple power cut became ‘distressing’ six-month ordeal

Mr Maclean-Simpson, 25, explained that when they took over the Dingwall building, Yorkshire Gas and Power (YGP) was the supplier.

They then used comparison site Bionic to switch to British Gas Lite in February 2023.

He explained that, in the first two years, they religiously paid their energy bills and had “no problems”.

However, in March this year, their shop experienced an “unexpected” power cut.

They contacted British Gas Lite, which informed them that “the meter was still active.”

The couple then reached out to SSEN, who told them the meter they were registered with had power.

However, they delivered the shock news this was not the meter for their building.

SSEN said that their building’s meter was under EDF, who had been the ones who turned the meter off.

The young dad explained: “Neither company wanted to take any responsibility. One said we had a signed contract with them, but not the meter, and the other said they had the meter but no signed contract with us.

“They did not want to communicate with each other while we still had no power.”

He described the communication with energy companies as “stressful” and “frustrating.”

He continued: “We were simultaneously in contact with British Gas Lite and EDF, but they provided conflicting information and were unhelpful.

“British Gas Lite has this awful system of web chat only, so you can’t talk to anyone.

“It’s quite frustrating to do all this through a chat box.

“A supervisor eventually called but said they couldn’t help.”

‘Engineer wouldn’t travel to us because we are too far north’

The couple said the situation has affected their business “quite dramatically”.

Mr Maclean-Simpson said: “We’ve only been around three years but we’re getting busier.

“Everything’s going well, but people thought we were closed because the lights weren’t on. They also couldn’t call us because our phone and internet were down.”

The family was forced to spend £210 on a generator, which consumed around £400 every month for fuel.

The parents also spent a large sum of money on takeaways, as they could not use the small kitchen within the premises.

During their conversations with British Gas Lite, the company required them to hire an electrician at their own expense to verify the meter.

“They told us they couldn’t send an engineer because we were too far north,” Mr Maclean-Simpson said.

He continued: “These energy companies offer services up here, but then they don’t seem to have anyone around.”

After paying £90 for an electrician, they contacted British Gas Lite, but obtained no response.

Earlier this month, after six months without power and no solution in sight, the couple decided to submit a complaint to the Energy Ombudsman.

It was only after this that companies started to communicate more effectively.

Finally, EDF restored the electricity.

However, the family told The P&J they are still “in the dark.”

They said: “So, EDF needs to release the meter back to British Gas.

“But they are not really communicating with us, so we don’t really know what’s going to happen. We’re still in the dark.

“We have told both companies we just want to pay and have electricity.”

Mystery surrounds reason for electricity being cut off

The family told the P&J their troubles were likely caused by Yorkshire Gas and Power (YGP), which submitted the wrong meter supplies during the switch.

To make it even worse, the English company then attempted to charge them £5,000 based on an incorrect meter and without a signed contract.

YGP sent debt collectors on two occasions, with the family saying they behaved “aggressively” on the second visit.

The couple got back in touch with Bionic, which managed to resolve the situation.

After a two-week investigation, the Leeds-based company admitted fault and cancelled the debt.

However, this was not the end of their problems.

In June, after more than three months without power, the family was shocked in disbelief when they received a bill from British Gas Lite.

It asked them for £256.93 for the period between May 3 and June 3.

But their odyssey of struggles does not end there.

They have told The P&J that EDF is now pursuing them for a debt of £9,000.

They continued: “We don’t have a contract with EDF, this has nothing to do with us.

“EDF needs to sort it out with British Gas Lite.

“Everyone wants money from us.”

Anger after ‘insulting compensation’

The owners of Terabytes Computers explained they have now received a letter of apology from British Gas.

They were also given a “£200 goodwill gesture.”

The Dingwall entrepreneurs have labelled the compensation as “insulting”.

They said: “They’re calling it goodwill compensation, whatever they want to call it, they need to offer a bit more than 200 quid.

“That accounts for £33 a month, which is insulting.”

Apologies from energy companies

A British Gas spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the cause of the issue experienced by Mr Maclean-Simpson was beyond our control due to an incorrectly registered electricity meter at the property, which meant the actual supply remained with another energy supplier.

“We understand his frustration and once the new meter has been registered by the supplier, we’ll be in touch with him to discuss the options available.”

EDF told The P&J they have acted in good faith and that they are actively investigating the metering information with British Gas to identify the correct meter and customer information to ensure all records are updated.

A spokesperson said: “We are pleased that Mr Maclean-Simpson’s supply has been restored and are working closely with British Gas to ensure that the meter and customer information is corrected.

“We apologise that all issues have not been resolved sooner, some of the reasons for this were out of our control and we await the Energy Ombudsman’s ruling to implement a full resolution for the customer.”

A YGP spokesperson said: “We are sorry to hear of the issues faced by Mr Maclean-Simpson.

“The meter that was supplied by Yorkshire Gas and Power had been supplied since 2021, until February 2023 when a transfer was completed to British Gas.

“This meter has never been disconnected by Yorkshire Gas and Power.

“The meter that was disconnected was supplied by and carried out by a different supplier, which Yorkshire Gas and Power has no control over. Yorkshire Gas and Power had nothing to do with this other meter.

“Once it had been established that Mr Maclean-Simpson was not responsible for the meter in question, the invoices were credited and charges were removed. Mr Maclean-Simpson has not had to make any payments to Yorkshire Gas and Power after his invoices were credited.”