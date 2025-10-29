Motorhome users say ‘small minority ruining it for everyone’ amid ‘extreme’ call to ban vehicle camping in Highlands

Motorhome owners have hit back at a controversial petition to ban vehicle camping in the Highlands.

Earlier this month, The P&J reported that Lochcarron resident Robin Pettigrew, a well-known campaigner against over tourism on the North Coast 500, is asking the Scottish Parliament to “explicitly prohibit camping in a vehicle outside of designated camping zones.”

The administrator of NC500 The Dirty Truth aims to make the provisions of the Scottish Outdoor Access Code “legally enforceable.”

Following the news, the Press and Journal asked camping lovers to share their thoughts on the proposed ban.

Multiple motorhome owners from the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire have reached out.

We have also spoken to motorhomers from other parts of the country who enjoy visiting the Highlands.

They all strongly oppose the petition, which has been described as “extreme”, adding that:

Most motorhome users are “responsible” and leave “no trace”.

Campervanners and motorhomers contribute to the Highland economy and spend money “everywhere they go”.

How the prices of campsites are “driving people to camp off grid”.

Why Scotland should copy the European model and build more facilities for motorhomes to park and dispose their waste.

Irresponsible motorhome owners are a ‘minority’

William Galbraith, from Ellon, has travelled all over the Highlands and Scotland with the campervan he bought nearly 10 years ago.

He told The P&J that those who dump waste are “a very small minority”.

He said: “A very small minority are spoiling it for everyone.

“There have been reports of toilet waste being dumped in burns and stuff like that, which is absolutely deplorable.”

Similarly, Wendy Miller, from Nottinghamshire, who regularly visits the Highlands in her self-build, self-contained van, said: “Some disrespectful people ruin it for everyone.

“Our personal rules are to never camp in the view of a house or other dwelling unless specifically allowed, never block access to tracks, arrive late, leave early and usually stay only for one night.

“Plus, obviously, leave no trace.”

Deborah Anderson, from Moray, who loves the outdoors and owns a campervan, thinks banning vehicle camping would not put an end to the fly-tipping problem, which she describes as an educational problem.

Mrs Anderson explained that she often takes the time to pick up other people’s rubbish from lay-bys or beauty spots.

She said: “Issues they’re experiencing in the north of Scotland like littering or campfires happen all over. They are not just caused by campervanners but by many different people.

“Banning campervans will not put an end to this.”

Heather Barron, from Perthshire, has visited the Highlands and Islands over the past 10 years.

She said: “Generally, folks who regularly do this are extremely clean, tidy, never leave a mess and respect the locals and countryside.

“I do have a lot of friends with campervans and nobody dumps anything.

“I was up in Skye last weekend and there were three or four vans parked alongside me, and I saw everybody in the morning with their little bag of rubbish taking it up to the bin.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Forbes, who owns Roam N’ Roost motorhome hire business in Aberdeenshire, said that “making vehicle-based camping illegal would be an extreme and unnecessary step.”

He added: “Decisions like this should be based on facts and evidence, not emotion or the opinions of a minority who shout the loudest.

“There’s simply no credible data showing that responsible motorhome users are causing widespread harm.”

“It’s easy to point the finger, but the truth is the vast majority of motorhome users are responsible.

“There’s always a small minority who don’t behave well, but they’re not representative of the community or of how we operate.”

‘Motorhomes contribute to the economy of the Highlands’

Mr Forbes also highlighted the contribution motorhomes make to the economy.

“The economic benefits far outweigh any negatives. The NC500 alone is estimated to bring around £22 million a year to the Highland economy and support around 180 jobs,” he said.

Similarly, Invernessian Linda Bartlett, who lives in Alness, said: “We do contribute to the economy. For example, I was coming through Ullapool last week and we stopped there and bought a couple of things from the little shops.

“And we very often buy bread or pies when travelling in our motorhome.”

Wendy Miller told us that she also “shops locally” while William Galbraith argues campervanners “generally socialise, whether that’s eating, drinking, or buying supplies” where they stay.

Similarly, Joan Cornwall, who lives in Kinross and has had a caravan for around 20 years, added: “Scottish towns are missing an opportunity by not providing more parking spaces for motorhomes and including facilities.

“We spend money everywhere we go.”

Expensive campsites ‘driving people to camp off grid’

Mrs Cornwall also said that motorhomes, because of their self-sufficient nature, “do not need the type of facilities offered by campsites.”

Meanwhile, Heather Barron explained that she could not afford to always stay in campsites as she is “a pensioner with a limited budget.”

She said that her grandchildren love exploring the islands in her campervan and that she would be “appalled” if the proposed ban went ahead.

William Galbraith goes further and describes campsite charges as “absolutely ridiculous”.

“I think it’s a really flawed business model. I firmly believe it’s the prices of campsites that are driving people to camp off-grid,” he said.

Wendy Miller added: “We’re self-contained, so all we need is somewhere to park for the night.

“Now, we’re quite happy to pay for parking, but not £40.”

Highlander Linda Bartlett said she “really doesn’t like the idea of forcing people to use campsites.”

She explained: “That would take it out of reach of many people because nobody wants to pay £45 a night or more just to park a vehicle.

“We’re totally self-contained, so all we need is somewhere to fill up water or dispose of waste.

“This is great in places like France because they have facilities for this.”

Why European model could help with parking issues and boost the economy

Mrs Bartlett continued: “We’ve been with our motorhome in France, Germany, Italy, Austria and Scotland and England.

“The European system is much better; they actually welcome people over there in motorhomes.

“You don’t get any of this feeling that you get from some people around the North Coast 500 who are very anti-motorhomes and camper vans.

“But when you’re in the likes of France, they provide facilities named Aires near the towns.

“And we will go in there and we’ll buy bread, cakes, meat, whatever we need.”

Aires, which offer either free or low-cast basic facilities for waste, water, toilets and electricity, are slowly being introduced in Scotland.

Mieke Guijt, owner of Grampian Campervan Hire, near Huntly, has also set up an aire on the land.

Ms Guijt, from the Netherlands, explained aires are popular in Europe.

She said that campers can “safely stay overnight for a reasonable price.”

However, those not staying the night can also use their waste disposal facilities for a small fee.

Motorhome owners can dispose their black and grey waste for £5 and £2 respectively.

The Dutch entrepreneur believes that it would really help with the pollution issue if campsites just let everyone dispose waste.

“Campsites should absolutely allow people who are not staying there just to dump their waste for a fee,” she said.

