Why Orkney Islands Council wants to spend £250,000 to replace the pontoons in Kirkwall basin

Orkney Islands Council is looking at replacing Kirkwall basin’s pontoons at a cost of £250,000.

The four pontoon pieces currently in place at the basin were installed over 20 years ago.

As such they are costing more and more to repair and are at risk of failing.

They also have limits when it comes to being used for larger vessels, which affects the county’s thriving trade with cruise liners.

Today, councillors on the Harbours Authority sub-committee agreed a recommendation from the local authority’s officers that the council should add the work to its list of future projects.

Wear and tear on Kirkwall pontoons

According to the report that went to councillors, the current pontoons are costing the council between £21,000 and £24,000 each year.

This is because they have to be lifted out of the water, inspected and repaired annually.

In five more years they will have reached the end of their serviceable life.

At the same time, the existing pontoons may be limiting how much money could be taken in from cruise liner traffic.

The cruise industry is worth around £5 million per year to the council. Use of the pontoons by tendered vessels transporting cruise passengers made over £350,000 for the council this year.

However, according to the report councillors saw today, the current pontoons have a “limited load” capacity.

This prevents their safe use by larger tendered vessels – such as those carrying passengers from the cruise liners – and modern fishing vessels.

The pontoons are heavily relied upon by the local fishing industry as overflow capacity for vessels during peak demand.

Again, according to the report, the new pontoons would be modern, safer, and low-maintenance.

A further report will go to the council’s Policy and Resources Committee before any work could get under way.

Could the old Kirkwall pontoons be used elsewhere?

In the report to councillors, it is mentioned that if Kirkwall basin’s pontoons are to be replaced, they could be used elsewhere in the county.

As such, North Isles councillor Mellissa Thomson asked how the council would explain that the old pontoons aren’t fit for Kirkwall but would be fine for use in another area.

The council’s deputy harbour master, Bradley Drummond, said the increasing repair costs for the pontoons were due to their use by larger tendered boats from the larger cruise ships.

But it wasn’t only boats from the cruises that are causing wear and tear. Those serving ice vessels, such as those on the way to Svalbard in Norway, have also put extra strain on the pontoons.

Mr Drummond said: “If we could relocate them somewhere else in the isles, they wouldn’t incur as much maintenance as they wouldn’t be as heavily used as they are now.”