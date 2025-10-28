Why Orkney Islands Council wants to spend £250,000 to replace the pontoons in Kirkwall basin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Highlands & Islands

Why Orkney Islands Council wants to spend £250,000 to replace the pontoons in Kirkwall basin

The current pontoons have been in place for 20 years and are costing the council thousands each year

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkwall pontoons
The Kirkwall basin pontoons. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Orkney Islands Council is looking at replacing Kirkwall basin’s pontoons at a cost of £250,000.

The four pontoon pieces currently in place at the basin were installed over 20 years ago.

As such they are costing more and more to repair and are at risk of failing.

They also have limits when it comes to being used for larger vessels, which affects the county’s thriving trade with cruise liners.

Today, councillors on the Harbours Authority sub-committee agreed a recommendation from the local authority’s officers that the council should add the work to its list of future projects.

Wear and tear on Kirkwall pontoons

According to the report that went to councillors, the current pontoons are costing the council between £21,000 and £24,000 each year.

This is because they have to be lifted out of the water, inspected and repaired annually.

In five more years they will have reached the end of their serviceable life.

At the same time, the existing pontoons may be limiting how much money could be taken in from cruise liner traffic.

The cruise industry is worth around £5 million per year to the council. Use of the pontoons by tendered vessels transporting cruise passengers made over £350,000 for the council this year.

The current pontoons are costing thousands to repair each year and come with limitations. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

However, according to the report councillors saw today, the current pontoons have a “limited load” capacity.

This prevents their safe use by larger tendered vessels – such as those carrying passengers from the cruise liners – and modern fishing vessels.

The pontoons are heavily relied upon by the local fishing industry as overflow capacity for vessels during peak demand.

Again, according to the report, the new pontoons would be modern, safer, and low-maintenance.

A further report will go to the council’s Policy and Resources Committee before any work could get under way.

Could the old Kirkwall pontoons be used elsewhere?

In the report to councillors, it is mentioned that if Kirkwall basin’s pontoons are to be replaced, they could be used elsewhere in the county.

As such, North Isles councillor Mellissa Thomson asked how the council would explain that the old pontoons aren’t fit for Kirkwall but would be fine for use in another area.

Orkney cruise
Orkney’s thriving reputation as a destination for cruise liners is putting pressure on local infrastructure. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

The council’s deputy harbour master, Bradley Drummond, said the increasing repair costs for the pontoons were due to their use by larger tendered boats from the larger cruise ships.

But it wasn’t only boats from the cruises that are causing wear and tear. Those serving ice vessels, such as those on the way to Svalbard in Norway, have also put extra strain on the pontoons.

Mr Drummond said: “If we could relocate them somewhere else in the isles, they wouldn’t incur as much maintenance as they wouldn’t be as heavily used as they are now.”

Conversation