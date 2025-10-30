Debate: Should campervan camping be banned in the Highlands?

A petition to ban vehicle camping in the Highlands has sparked debate within communities in the region and all across Scotland.

Robin Pettigrew, administrator of campaign group NC500 The Dirty Truth is asking the Scottish Parliament to “explicitly prohibit camping in a vehicle outside of designated camping zones.”

The well-known campaigner argues the proposed ban would be beneficial to the environment and tackle inappropriate behaviour.

The Lochcarron resident thinks vehicle camping has brought problems such as “wildfires or the pollution of the waters and land by toilet cassettes emptied outdoors.”

The petition has not been welcomed by the camper community, who have called it “extreme” and “unnecessary”.

Motorhomers and campervanners argue that “a very small minority are spoiling it for everyone” and that most of them are “responsible”.

They also believe that those camping in their vehicles make an important contribution to the Highland economy, as they spend money locally.

Most of them think campsites are “too expensive” and that they don’t need them as their vehicles are self-contained.

They are advocating for the European model of aires, which are areas near towns that offer parking and facilities for disposing waste for a small fee.

They believe Highland villages would benefit from this system, as it would make it easier for them to stop and spend more money in local businesses.

And they stress that by staying in their vehicles they don’t use short-term lets, which means more housing is available for the communities.

So, would the ban on vehicle camping be a good idea for the Highlands, or is this an extreme and unnecessary measure?

What do you think? Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Friday.