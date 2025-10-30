Debate: Should campervan camping be banned in the Highlands?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Should campervan camping be banned in the Highlands?

Motorhome and campervan owners are strongly opposing a petition to “explicitly prohibit camping in a vehicle" outside campsites. What are your thoughts on the proposed ban? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter will respond between 10am-11am on Friday.

By Alberto Lejarraga
What are your thoughts on the proposed ban?
A petition to ban vehicle camping in the Highlands has sparked debate within communities in the region and all across Scotland.

Robin Pettigrew, administrator of campaign group NC500 The Dirty Truth is asking the Scottish Parliament to “explicitly prohibit camping in a vehicle outside of designated camping zones.”

The well-known campaigner argues the proposed ban would be beneficial to the environment and tackle inappropriate behaviour.

A campervan on the NC500
Motorhome owners are against the proposed ban on vehicle camping. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

The Lochcarron resident thinks vehicle camping has brought problems such as “wildfires or the pollution of the waters and land by toilet cassettes emptied outdoors.”

The petition has not been welcomed by the camper community, who have called it “extreme” and “unnecessary”.

Motorhomers and campervanners argue that “a very small minority are spoiling it for everyone” and that most of them are “responsible”.

They also believe that those camping in their vehicles make an important contribution to the Highland economy, as they spend money locally.

Most of them think campsites are “too expensive” and that they don’t need them as their vehicles are self-contained.

Campervans parked at the O’Groats visitor centre. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They are advocating for the European model of aires, which are areas near towns that offer parking and facilities for disposing waste for a small fee.

They believe Highland villages would benefit from this system, as it would make it easier for them to stop and spend more money in local businesses.

And they stress that by staying in their vehicles they don’t use short-term lets, which means more housing is available for the communities.

So, would the ban on vehicle camping be a good idea for the Highlands, or is this an extreme and unnecessary measure?

What do you think? Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Friday. 

Conversation