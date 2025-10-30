Road closed after car bursts into flames near Dingwall

A highland road is closed in both directions after a car caught fire near Dingwall.

The vehicle was travelling on the A862 near Ardullie Roundabout, east of Dingwall, when it caught fire.

Fire crews from Dingwall and Inverness were called to the scene, around four miles east of Dingwall, shortly after 9am.

Efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.

Pictures taken at the scene show smoke rising from the wreckage as emergency services work at the scene.

A862 closed due to vehicle fire

Traffic Scotland is reporting that the route is currently closed in both directions.

The closure is prompting delays for motorists crossing the A9 Cromarty Bridge.

Drivers will have to seek an alternative route to reach Dingwall and the surrounding area.

