‘Don’t go with the Flow’: Protesters have their say on the Moray FLOW-Park plans

Hundreds gathered today in protest to the recent FLOW-Park plans across the Moray Firth.

Locals from across Moray gathered on Findhorn Beach to make their voices heard.

In a joint effort, the words “Save Our Sealife” were written across the sand, a powerful message visible from above.

The proposed wind turbine storage units have sparked outrage among locals, who claim the sites would destroy the livelihoods of local fishermen.

One site is planned off Nairn in the south, with the other positioned between Findhorn and Burghead to the north.

Residents also fear the development would become an eyesore, spoiling the coastline for both locals and visiting tourists.

The plans have also been raised in the Scottish Parliament, with local councillors and MSPs voicing their concerns over the proposals.

The Press and Journal was on the scene, speaking with locals to hear what they truly think of the plans.

The beauty of this place ‘could be ruined in a moment’

Elaine MacPhail and Katrina Woods played a key role in completing the written message on the beach.

Consequently, the two feel that the sheer beauty of the Moray Firth could be lost in an instant.

Elaine said: “For me personally, and I think this goes for all the coastal towns, the biggest concern is the impact on tourism.

“Our beaches are our selling point, they’re what bring people here.

“The reason I moved here 15 or 16 years ago was for the views, the peace and quiet, the nature, the beauty of the place.

“To think that could be ruined in a moment is just devastating.”

In addition, Katrina believes the impact on sea life would be devastating.

She said: “I was lucky enough to grow up here and play on the beach as a child.

“I want the next generation to have that same experience, to know they might see a dolphin or a whale.

“It would be such a shame to lose that.

“We’re so lucky to live in this part of the world, and it just feels like that’s being taken for granted.”

‘This is just the beginning’ with flow park protest

David Ross has been extensively researching the plans and is the creator of the ‘Stop the Moray Firth FLOW-Park’ Facebook page.

After moving to Nairn, David believes there are so many issues to the plans, not just visual.

He said: “Even if you put the debate over whether wind farms are good or bad aside, there’s still a huge environmental and logistical problem.

“Industry reports admit there are issues with ‘wet storage’, environmental damage, disruption to locals, and problems for air traffic control.

“Then you’ve got the fishermen, even if only a small number fish those specific areas, that’s still people losing their livelihoods.”

Meanwhile, David was delighted to see just how many people turned up to support the protest.

“It’s great to see everyone turning out today and everyone is doing their bit in their own way,” he added.

“I didn’t plan the event but I run the research page, so my role is really about getting information out there.

“Helping local communities voice their concerns, but making sure they’re doing so from an informed starting point.

“This is just the beginning. I expect Burghead will likely do their own protest at some point too since they’re also affected.

“We’ve got the big meeting coming up, and that’s when a lot more will come to light.”

The Moray FLOW-Park meeting will be between the public and OSG, the developers of the project.

The meeting is scheduled for November 11 at 6pm in Forres Town Hall.