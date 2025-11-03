BBC news anchor pulled off air after ‘cheeky’ message appears live on screen

A BBC news anchor has been taken off air following claims of alleged misconduct.

It is understood reporting Scotland anchor Andrew Black was removed from presenting duties after a ‘cheeky’ message appeared during the live broadcast.

Mr Black grew up in Inverness and attended Milburn Academy in the Highland Capital.

An investigation has now been launched into the matter, which unfolded during Reporting Scotland’s October 12 programme.

BBC Sources claim Mr Black was not happy about the news broadcast, which usually starts at 7pm on Sundays, being delayed by 30 minutes.

Probe launched into BBC blunder

The delay was prompted by coverage of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

As the programme began, a piece of paper with the number ’30’ was visibly stuck next to the Reporting Scotland News at Seven banner on the central pillar.

A source told the Daily Mail that broadcasters were “furious.”

A BBC source said: “Some viewers or outsiders may see this as a cheeky sign or a joke, but it’s a big no-no in the industry. The studio should not be defaced at all. The worst thing in all this is that it went out on air and was broadcast. The bosses were absolutely furious.

“Nobody found it funny. It is completely unacceptable.”

Andrew Black taken off BBC

Mr Black, who has been a reporter with the BBC for more than two decades, is known for presenting BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime programme, the Sunday Show and Good Morning Scotland.

The news anchor has not appeared on the airwaves since the blunder, which took place almost three weeks ago.

A BBC Scotland spokesman said they “don’t comment on individuals.”