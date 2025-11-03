BBC news anchor pulled off air after ‘cheeky’ message appears live on screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC news anchor pulled off air after ‘cheeky’ message appears live on screen

The presenter, who grew up in Inverness, has been taken off hosting duties.

By Michelle Henderson
Andrew Black. Image: BBC.
A BBC news anchor has been taken off air following claims of alleged misconduct.

It is understood reporting Scotland anchor Andrew Black was removed from presenting duties after a ‘cheeky’ message appeared during the live broadcast.

Mr Black grew up in Inverness and attended Milburn Academy in the Highland Capital.

An investigation has now been launched into the matter, which unfolded during Reporting Scotland’s October 12 programme.

BBC Sources claim Mr Black was not happy about the news broadcast, which usually starts at 7pm on Sundays, being delayed by 30 minutes.

Probe launched into BBC blunder

The delay was prompted by coverage of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

As the programme began, a piece of paper with the number ’30’ was visibly stuck next to the Reporting Scotland News at Seven banner on the central pillar.

Reporting Scotland anchor Andrew Black has been absent from presenting duties in recent weeks. Image: Shutterstock.

A source told the Daily Mail that broadcasters were “furious.”

A BBC source said: “Some viewers or outsiders may see this as a cheeky sign or a joke, but it’s a big no-no in the industry. The studio should not be defaced at all. The worst thing in all this is that it went out on air and was broadcast. The bosses were absolutely furious.

“Nobody found it funny. It is completely unacceptable.”

Andrew Black taken off BBC

Mr Black, who has been a reporter with the BBC for more than two decades, is known for presenting BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime programme, the Sunday Show and Good Morning Scotland.

The news anchor has not appeared on the airwaves since the blunder, which took place almost three weeks ago.

A BBC Scotland spokesman said they “don’t comment on individuals.”

Conversation