Rapid Covid-19 tests to be used in north care homes

A north care home group hopes to start a rapid-response Covid-19 test programme next month that will give residents and staff results within minutes.

Parklands Care Homes has invested more than £100,000 on the technology which will be used at its eight homes in the Highlands and Moray.

The test, developed by medical equipment manufacturer LumiraDX, uses a nasal swab specimen from individuals showing symptoms of Covid-19, which is then analysed using a portable machine.

Results can be provided within 12 minutes, enabling care staff to quickly implement quarantine procedures in the event of a positive result.

Five mobile test units are due to arrive in November and 1,200 test kits will be ordered initially with more expected in January and March.

The company said the initiative will provide an extra layer of support alongside NHS test procedures which will continue.

Parklands Care Homes managing director Ron Taylor said: “This technology will give us results within minutes, rather than hours or days. That gives us a huge advantage in terms of our ability to respond to any potential positive results, should they occur.

“Of course, it is not a substitute for robust infection prevention and control procedures.

“Keeping the virus at bay remains our primary objective at all times.

“However, the ability to test symptomatic residents or staff in real time is a significant step forward and will give peace of mind to residents, families and our hard working staff.”

He added: “Our existing test arrangements with NHS Scotland, which see staff tested weekly, will continue as normal.

“However, by enabling us to carry out our own rapid tests, we can ease some of the pressure on the NHS and, more importantly, implement quarantine procedures much more rapidly.”

Mr Taylor said the investment was necessary to safeguard residents.

“In almost 30 years working in the care sector, I cannot think of a more challenging time for the sector,” he said.

“Equally, I have never been more proud of the team at Parklands who continue to work round the clock to protect our residents.”

A LumiraDX spokeswoman said its goal is to support comprehensive Covid-19 public health programmes with fast and accurate testing.

He said: “As part of that goal, we are partnering with governments, healthcare organisations, and private customers to help meet the global need for fast, accurate Covid-19 tests.”

The new tests were welcomed by MSP Rhoda Grant, who has raised questions about testing in care homes during the pandemic.

She said: “This move by Parklands is extremely welcome. Used correctly, it should slow or stop the transfer of this virus, save lives, and remove the barriers that are still blocking any meaningful contact between older people and their families.”

Parklands has care homes in Buckie, Keith, Aberlour, Grantown, Muir of Ord and Tain.

A £5.5 million facility is being built in Fortrose and construction is expected to start next year on a 59-bed care home and later living village in Inverness.