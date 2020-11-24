Pharmacy adds to services in growing new Highland town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The newest town in the Highlands now has its own pharmacy to serve a growing population of more than 400 people.

Tornagrain Pharmacy, which has a five-strong team, was opened by James Higgins, a director of the company behind Dalneigh Pharmacy and Travel Health Clinic.

Tahir Rashid is moving from the firm’s Dalneigh pharmacy to manage the Tornagrain pharmacy.

Born in Dundee, he studied at Robert Gordon University before moving to Inverness in 2019 to work in the pharmacy at New Craigs Hospital.

He said: “I’ve always loved the idea of working for an independent pharmacy in a close-knit community and Tornagrain more than fits the bill. Now more than ever, it’s great to have as many facilities as possible within walking distance and our aim is for the pharmacy to be a real hub along with the shop.”

The facility is offering free deliveries to anyone unable to access a pharmacy in Inverness, Nairn and the surrounding areas using a fully electric van with a 250 mile charging range.

The first residents moved into Tornagrain in March 2017 and it now has a population of 425. Facilities already up and running in the town range from tennis courts, allotments and a community hall to an outdoor nursery and a grocery shop.