Press and Journal paperboy ‘fastest in the north’

Fourteen-year-old Dylan Mackay can easily lay claim to being the fastest paperboy in the north – perhaps even the whole of Scotland.

The budding Lewis Hamilton from Golspie cycles four-and-a-half kilometres every morning to do his rounds before getting ready for school – or competing in karting competitions at the weekends.

Luckily for Dylan, his local kart track is in his home village, but he travels throughout the UK to compete.

Proud dad Jody said: “He is doing really well.

“He has won 10 of his last 12 races at the North of Scotland Kart Club and has also won at Grampian Kart Club.

© Supplied by Jody Mackay, father

“He is 14 and races in a category for 13-16 year olds, at speeds of 75mph – which must surely make him the fastest paperboy in the north.

“He cycles out to the track after doing his P&J paper round on a Saturday.

“Dylan also travels to all four tracks in Scotland to compete – here at Golspie, Banff, Crail and Larkhall.”

Dylan has also been karting south of the border, joining the Hines All-Stars – where Lewis Hamilton started out.

Mr Mackay added: “He was delighted to have met Lewis’ father and brother recently.

“Dylan would obviously love to be like Lewis Hamilton. But he is realistic in that there are hundreds of kids out there competing and vying to be the next world champion – and being in the remote Highlands makes it an expensive pastime.

“His ambition is to be involved in some way with motorsports.”

The youngster has been backed in his efforts by sponsors A&D Bar Services and Ross-shire Engineering.

And his two grannies, his teacher mum Kimberley and little sister Poppy, 12, get involved by running “Nanas’ Kitchen”, providing food and drink at the Golspie track during events.