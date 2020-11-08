‘One for the Memory Banks’: Highland golf club to benefit from sales of new book

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An author is pitching in to help an internationally renowned golf club by donating money from his book sales.

American businessman Luke Reese is giving $10 (£7.65) from each sale of his book ‘One for the Memory Banks’ to Royal Dornoch Golf Club where he has been a member since 2002.

The club is currently in line for a $1,000 (£765) bonus which is expected to go to help junior golfers.

Mr Reese’s book is a memoir about his fascination-turned-obsession with golf and the friendships forged on courses around the world.

A picture of Royal Dornoch’s 10th hole features on the front cover, while two chapters are devoted to the author playing the famous links with his golfing partners.

After leaving the legal profession early in his career, Mr Reese initially sold bicycle handlebars and then sold and marketed tennis and golf equipment for Wilson Sporting Goods before starting a private equity firm.

While at Wilson, he met Allan Bond who was for many years the firm’s UK sales manager, and the pair formed an unlikely partnership, with Bond educating his younger boss on golf and they played together on the finest courses across Britain.

Mr Reese decided to write the book in tribute Mr Bond after he died in 2019.

He said as a skilled tennis player, he had “no knowledge” of golf when he took up the game aged 34. He kept records of each match played with Mr Bond, including how they played, the scores and even the weather, which formed the basis of the book.

He said of Dornoch: “I love the people, I love the town and I love the club. It’s an amazing place. If you get to the third tee box and don’t drop to your knees and say ‘this is one of the most beautiful views on the planet’, then you’re not paying attention.

“Dornoch is a magical, magical place and I love being there.”

Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton said: “Luke is a really nice guy who is passionate about the place and wanted to give something back to the game. With $10 from each book coming to the club we are hugely grateful to him for his generosity.”