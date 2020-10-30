Police name man killed in crash on A82 near Spean Bridge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have named the 66-year-old man killed in a crash on the A82 in the Highlands earlier this week.

John Hugh Mackenzie was the sole occupant of a green Citroen Berlingo van which was involved in the crash with a lorry on Monday around 5.25pm near Glengloy to the north of Spean Bridge.

Mr Mackenzie, who was from Fort William, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Four fire crews from Spean Bridge, Fort Augustus and Fort William were sent to the scene in the initial response, with police and ambulance also in attendance.

Police closed the A82 for about nine hours as they investigated the crash.

Sergeant Ewan Calder, from the roads policing team in Fort William, earlier this week appealed for information.

He said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision to make contact.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the collision, who may have seen the crash itself or who may have dashcam footage.”

A police spokesman added: “Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information who has not already spoken to an officer can call 101, quoting incident 2566 of 26 October.”