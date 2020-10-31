Hundreds take part in Rest and Be Thankful landslide consultation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds of road users and Argyll residents have given their views on proposals to solve the ongoing landslide problems at the Rest and Be Thankful.

Transport Scotland presented a list of 11 options to deal with the issues on the A83 Tarbet to Campbeltown road for a public consultation, which ended on October 30.

The options range from a new route which follows the existing road, to proposals which include building fixed links across Loch Fyne, Loch Long, the Firth of Clyde, Gare Loch and to the Isle of Bute.

Option One – deemed by Argyll and Bute Council as the most “realistic” of the proposals – offers a permanent solution within a proposed 1.24mile wide corridor along the existing A83 at the spot.

The first major landslide closed the A83 at the Rest 13 years ago and they have been a regular feature during heavy rain ever since.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Yesterday was the closing date for comments on the 11 options for the access to Argyll and Bute (A83) design work. Early indications are that we have received around 600 pieces of feedback from road users, stakeholders and local residents which will help inform our options assessment work.

“We will now start the process of considering the feedback in the context of the design and assessment work. Once we have had an opportunity to digest the feedback we intend to make it available on our website with responses where relevant, so that the broad range of views can be widely shared.

“We would like to thank those who have participated in the consultation and assure everyone that there will be further opportunities to participate in the project as design work progresses in the coming months.”