Highland hotel closed and staff self isolating after three positive Covid-19 cases detected

NHS Highland has confirmed a cluster of three cases of Covid-19 in the Boat of Garten area.

All cases are staff at the Boat Hotel and the hotel has closed.

Staff who have been identified as close contacts have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team has undertaken case follow up in accordance with national guidance.

Contact tracing is being carried out with all those identified as close contacts being advised to self-isolate.

Any close contacts of positive cases will be identified through this route – if you have not been contacted by our Health Protection Team please be reassured that there is no cause for concern.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “We appreciate that this will be causing anxiety within the local community but please be reassured that investigations so far have seen no evidence of wider community spread.

“We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.

“I would really like to stress the importance of self-isolating and booking a test if you have symptoms.

“Everyone in Highland, Argyll and Bute has a role to play to keep the number of positive cases as low as possible.”

The Highland Council’s environmental health team are working closely with NHS Highland’s Health Protection team on Test and Protect.

Environmental health will liaise with businesses with possible connections to positive Covid-19 cases to check the Covid-19 controls in place at the business.

The team will provide advice to any businesses that have queries on the Covid-19 guidance and recommend businesses email queries to envhealth@highland.gov.uk