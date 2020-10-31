‘I thought I was a goner’: Witnesses tell of ‘boy racers’ passing them at speed moments before fatal crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists have described the terrifying prelude to a fatal car crash as several “boy racers” passed them one after the other on dangerous bends and blind summits.

It happened minutes before 20-year-old Kyle Robertson from Inverness was killed on the A835 near Garve on February 25, 2018.

In March this year, Mikey Durdle, 23, from Beauly was jailed for three years after admitting causing his pal’s death by dangerous driving.

His vehicle was travelling at more than 84mph and had decelerated to 76mph when his Audi S3 struck Mr Robertson’s Seat as he overtook it.

This caused the Seat Leon to leave the road, cross the verge and a railway line and strike a tree.

On trial at Inverness Sheriff Court yesterday were two drivers in the convoy of six to eight cars involved in the incident – 21-year-old Callum Fraser of Miers Avenue, Inverness and Colin Maclennan, 24, of Park Terrace, Strathpeffer.

They deny dangerous driving by driving at excessive speed, engaging in racing, competitive driving and jockeying for position.

The pair are accused of overtaking another vehicle at excessive speed, whereby Mr Robertson and Durdle’s cars collided.

Witnesses told Sheriff Sara Matheson they believed the group of cars were “chasing each other.”

One passenger travelling with her husband, 73-year-old Beryl Sharp, said: “They were going so fast as they overtook us. I thought I was a goner.”

Another driver, 56-year-old Jeanette Dickinson described them as “boy racers”, adding “They were driving far too close to each other”.

Gritter driver Angus MacLennan, 57, was also overtaken. He told police he estimated the speed of many of the drivers at 80-90mph.

“It happened so quickly and on dangerous bends and blind summits,” he said.

“A couple of miles later I came upon carnage.”

The trial resumes on November 13.