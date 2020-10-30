Police appeal after hooded man approached two women in a ‘sexualised manner’ in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are appealing for information after a man was seen acting in an ‘inappropriately sexualised manner’ towards two women in Inverness.

The incident happened at around 10.15pm on October 29 on Huntly Street near its junction with Celt Street.

The man is described as being in his 20s, about 5ft 6ins and was wearing a black quilted-style puffy jacket with the hood up and possibly a red top.

After the incident, the man headed towards the Greig Street Bridge and may have had access to a pushbike.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is encouraged to contact police on 101 or via the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, citing reference PS-20201029-3289