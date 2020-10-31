Police appeal for woman reported missing from Caithness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman reported missing from Caithness.

Victoria Streight was last seen leaving her home address in Wick around 7.30am today.

She is 5ft 4ins, with purple hair and of slim build.

The 31-year-old woman was wearing black tracksuit trousers and a white t-shirt.

Constable Stephen Todd, from Thurso Police Station, said: “We are extremely concerned about Victoria’s wellbeing, especially as she is not dressed for the bad weather.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises Victoria, or has information regarding her whereabouts to please come forward.

“We would also urge Victoria to please get in touch with someone to confirm that she is ok.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0790 of Saturday, 31 October, 2020.”