Police are appealing to trace a man reported missing after travelling to Fort William.

Krzysztof Cichowski was last seen at his home address in the Cupar in Fife on September 24, 2020.

The 34-year-old told a family member he was travelling to the Fort William area, however, he never returned home.

Mr Cichowski has previously been out of contact for periods of time, but his brother has become concerned about his wellbeing and reported him missing on October 29.

Krzysztof is described as a white male, stocky muscular build, about 5ft 9ins, styled dark hair which is combed back. He has no other distinguishable features.

It is unknown what he is wearing.

Sergeant Andrew Mitchell, from Cupar Police Station, said: “Krzysztof’s family and friends are growing increasingly concerned about him and we are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

“He suggested he was travelling to the Fort William area and also has links to Dundee and the east of the country.

“We would urge people in these areas to please report any possible sightings of him.

“We would also appeal directly to Krzysztof to please get in touch with someone to let us know that he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0597/29.”