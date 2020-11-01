UK coastguard assisting in search for missing woman near Wick

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coastguard search and rescue teams are assisting in searches for a missing woman near Wick.

UK Coastguard and RNLI Wick were tasked last night to assist in efforts to find Victoria Streight.

The 31-year-old was reported missing yesterday morning and was last seen in the Wellington Street area of Wick.

Police and coastguard rescue teams from Wick and Duncansby have continued the searches this morning after being stood down overnight due to bad weather.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We got the call at about 4pm yesterday afternoon and the Wick lifeboat crew patrolled the inner circle at the harbour.

“They were stood down later on in the evening.

“The Wick and Duncansby coastguard rescue teams are continuing the search this morning alongside the police.”

Ms Streight is described as five foot four inches tall, of a slim build and was wearing black jogging tracksuit trousers and a white t-shirt.

Sergeant Brian Hamilton is appealing for the public’s help in tracing Ms Streight with the situation even worse due to the weather conditions being atrocious.

If any knows of her whereabouts and has any information that can help with inquiries they should call 101 and quote incident 0790 of Saturday 31/10/2020.