Nairn woman creates Autism Bear to raise awareness

A young Nairn woman who has autism has created a symbol to help raise awareness of the condition.

Hayley Reid, 22, designed Autism Bear, which has been made into badges to help challenge negative attitudes towards autism and autistic young people.

She is part of Inspire Highland, a group of young people from the north with additional support needs and disabilities, who advocate for awareness and equality.

Miss Reid said: “Autism Bear represents for me to say I have autism. It can help the world know people can have a disability and they should not be yelled at or sworn at because they are not able to wear a mask.

“The Autism Bear can make people aware that someone is autistic.

“It can show that you are not alone and if you have dark days the bear is always there for you.

“I would like to see the Autism Bear being shared so that people can understand people who have disabilities.”

Miss Reid said she feels people often do not understand what it is like living with a hidden disability, and says that many autistic young people face hostility and discrimination from their local community.

Autism Bear has been made into badges that will be soon available in some Nairn shops for a small donation which will be used to support the work of the Inspire Highland group.