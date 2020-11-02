Expensive kayak and canoe stolen from Highland sailing club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An expensive kayak and canoe have been stolen from a Highland sailing club.

Police are appealing for information after the two items were taken from Loch Morlich sailing club.

The blue and white Piranha Fusion Kayack is worth £800, while the green Madriver Canoe is worth £1000.

They were stolen between August 11 and October 24.

Both the kayak and the canoe were chained to a security cable and padlock which were cut so they could be removed.

Anyone who has seen any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area or who has any information is urged to contact the police on 101 quoting NM 1534/20.