Concerns over cost of running Skye care home taken into public hands

The transfer of a coronavirus-hit Skye care home into public hands has generally been welcomed as a good move for both residents and staff.

However, concerns remain over the future cost of running of the facility.

NHS Highland confirmed that it has formally taken ownership of Home Farm Care Home in Portree from private operator HC-One.

Ten residents died in the home, which was the subject of a damning Care Inspection report this year.

It was announced in September the Home Farm building has been secured with £900,000 of additional funding from the Scottish Government.

But the cost of running the facility, estimated to be more than £1 million a year, remains an issue. The Scottish Government said the statutory responsibility for the provision of adult social care remains with local authorities.

Earlier this year all four Skye councillors on Highland Council signed a motion calling on the Scottish Government to fund the home’s operating costs.

Councillor Calum MacLeod said: “The transfer of Home Farm is very welcome but we’re still to see the detail of funding. It’s something we need to speak within council about and I think the council leader will have conversations with the health secretary on that issue.

“Highland Council’s finances are stretched, especially at the moment with Covid-10, and this is a huge financial cost for the council. I completely sympathise with the council position on it as we are in a financially difficult place.

“This is something we need to prioritise and resolve.”

Diane Smith, whose mother Sylvia is a resident in the care home said: “Hopefully it’s going to be a good move. NHS Highland is talking about carrying out improvements to the home so that’s very welcome.”

It is believed HC-One staff will now be employed on the same terms and conditions as NHS workers. Ms Smith added; “The staff will have better pay and conditions, so hopefully it will help with morale and retention of staff. Hopefully staff will also get better training and there will be better systems put in place for things like infection control.”

She said she is unaware of how the home will be funded in future, but said: “It would be good for information on that to be out there.”

Cliff Edden, whose mother-in-law died from coronavirus at the home, has previously said HC-One was “victimised” and should continue running the facility.

Last night he said: “I still regret the decision. The care home was forced out of private ownership by the political desires of a number of politicians who wanted to get rid of it because it was in private ownership. The wind that they have reaped is the cost now to the public purse. A home of that size in that location will be enormously expensive and it wasn’t necessary.

“Now it’s going to come over to public ownership, we the public are going to have to fund an expensive home, whereas previously it was lost in the organisation of HC-One and they could regard it as a service and not a particularly profitable one.”

Highlands & Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant said: “I welcome the news that this care home has gone into public hands. Hopefully that will be a reassurance to families and residents. However, everything that has gone wrong has emphasised the need for a national care service which can guarantee a good quality of care to each and every one of us when we get to the stage that we need it.”

NHS Highland and HC-One said they have been working very closely to ensure the transition of ownership has been as smooth as possible and that any practical arrangements are in place to ensure levels of service are maintained.

An interim registered manager at Home Farm has been put in place to lead the care home safely through the change process. NHS Highland will also be completing essential maintenance work in the weeks and months ahead to update and improve the look and feel of the building, while ensuring that Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to.

David Park, NHS Highland deputy chief executive said: “I know that this has been an extremely challenging period for residents, relatives and staff. NHS Highland’s primary aim throughout this time has been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the residents and to improve standards of care within Home Farm. This remains our focus and we are committed to ensuring the standards of care continue to improve.

“We will remain in close contact with residents and their relatives to ensure they are kept up-to-date as this work continues to progress.”

An HC-One spokeswoman said: “We are extremely grateful to NHS Highland for the smooth transition process and we have worked very closely to complete an extensive handover of the Residents care records to ensure continuity of care. We wish Home Farm Residents and staff all the best under the new management.”

Scotland has recorded 951 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, the first minister said.

Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing 66,012 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 65,061 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 9.6%, up from 7% on Sunday.

No coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours but Ms Sturgeon warned this figure should be treated with caution as registry offices are largely closed on Sundays.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 2,849.

Ms Sturgeon said there are 1,225 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up by 32 in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a group of teachers and pupils at a Moray secondary school are self-isolating after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

Staff contacted Forres Academy families yesterday following the confirmation of the case.

All other pupils who have not been classed as close-contacts have been told to continue attending lessons, unless they also develop coronavirus symptoms.