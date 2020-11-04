Doctor fined and banned for ‘devastating’ north crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A doctor who has devoted her life to children and other projects in Uganda caused a head-on collision which left her and another motorist with devastating injuries.

Dr Elizabeth Ross was returning to Cambridge from a holiday in Gairloch on January 19 when the 70-year-old’s car strayed over double white lanes and crashed into an oncoming car.

It left her and the other driver, Olalekan Asipa, with multiple fractures and other serious injuries from which they are both still recovering.

Dr Ross, of Church Lane, Little Abington, struck the rear of a van, propelling her head-on into Mr Asipa’s vehicle which ended up in a ditch. Her car spun 180 degrees on to the opposite carriageway.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard yesterday there was no explanation for the accident.

Fiscal depute Allison Young said: “The exact reason for the accident is unknown. There was no mechanical defect, alcohol involvement, excessive speed or medical issue.”

Defence advocate Barry Smith said his client was “genuinely remorseful and sincerely regrets the serious injuries suffered by Mr Asipa. It was wholly unintended. She was not aware of being tired or unwell. She was well rested and she has no memory of what preceded the accident.”

He presented a written plea to Sheriff Sara Matheson containing details of Dr Ross’s work and years of service.

Fining Dr Ross £2,000 and banning her from driving for 16 months, the Sheriff acknowledged Dr Ross’s life of dedication and particularly to the children of Uganda.

The Sheriff added: “But this case brings home the fact that cars can become lethal weapons and no-one is more conscious of that than Dr Ross herself.”