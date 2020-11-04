Uig Harbour redevelopment delayed by a year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for a multi-million pound redevelopment of Uig Harbour has been delayed by a year, councillors have been told.

The economy and infrastructure committee was told that Highland Council only received one bid for the contract to carry out the work, which was well above the £30 million budget.

A meeting was held in private in July to discuss the issue, given that Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland was to provide 80% of the funding of the project.

The £30m project includes pier strengthening and widening, dredging, upgrades of the berthing structure and replacement linkspan.

A new terminal building on the seaward side of the A87 is proposed, including public toilets and it will provide a larger building for staff, visitors and customers.

Reclamation of land will provide an increased marshalling area, car park, drop off area, bus terminal and external storage.

A promenade will be created on the seaward edge of the marshalling area with a covered walkway for dedicated and safer active travel connections. There may also be scope for a marina.

A report to the committee yesterday outlined how, following Transport Scotland’s Investment Decision Making (IDM) Board’s decision in August not to approve the requested funding for Uig, this resulted in the award of the contract being unable to be progressed.

The IDM board had highlighted its concerns that the process had resulted in only one tender being received for the main civil infrastructure works contract and further tenders for the dredging, linkspan, terminal building contracts being carried out separately, meaning that an overall budget could not be established.

Based on just one tender return for the main civil infrastructure works being received, the IDM board had concerns about the ability to demonstrate value for money in the interests of Highland Council.

A project review has been carried out to consider a revised procurement and contract strategy.

The report to councillors said: “Given that the scope of works remains unchanged, an updated project budget based on the received tender, revised risk allocation, and combined ‘civils tender package’ were considered to be the most appropriate way forward to achieve market interest and cost certainty at tender return, noting the risks associated with potential events during the works.

“Given timescales to meet the next outage period opportunity in September 2022, contract preparation for re-tender in December 2020 is being progressed to ensure the programme is met with potential award of the contract in April 2021 and construction works commencing in July 2021 for completion in July 2023.”