TikToker travels near 600 miles to Scottish Highlands to prove Irn-Bru theory

An English TikTok creator has driven 583 miles to the Highlands to prove if Irn-Bru tastes better in Scotland than anywhere else.

Fixated on the assumption Guinness tastes better in Ireland, the film maker known as Toomey, decided to test this hypothesis with the iconic Scottish soft drink.

Purchasing a bottle of the orange stuff, the 30-year-old then left his home in the coastal town of Bournemouth and travelled north.

It took just over nine hours to arrive in Glasgow, where another bottle was purchased from an “Irn-Bru dealership”, alongside an Irn-Bru Xtra.

Spending the next four days in search for an authentic Irn-Bru drinking experience, Toomey discovered the picturesque stone pier at Invergarry Castle overlooking Loch Oich, the perfect location for the taste test.

Up first was the Irn-Bru from down south, followed by the Scottish bought bottle and finishing up with the Xtra.

Letting the unique and phenomenal taste explore his mouth, he came to the conclusion, with 100% certainty they taste “all exactly the same” and the video was a “complete waste if time.”

Toomey filmed his journey in October but only published the video this week. So far it has been watched nearly 70,000 times in just a few days.

Speaking to the Press and Journal Toomey said: “I went to Ireland earlier in the year and everyone always says you have to try the Guinness in Ireland, it is supposedly much better than anywhere else in the world.

“So when I was thinking of travelling to Scotland, I wondered if there was a similar product that would taste better in Scotland, and Irn-Bru was the first thing that came to mind.

“I was excited to try it again but in the Highlands and it did actually taste even better than I remembered. I finished off all three bottles in car during the drive back home.”

The TikTok has received mixed reactions and has unfortunately upset a couple of Scots.

He continued: “I referred to the Irn-Bru from England as ‘regular Irn Bru’ and a few people have pointed out that the ‘regular’ Irn-Bru is the Scottish one.

“The biggest comment I get is that I should have bought the glass bottle as it uses a different recipe to the plastic bottle and genuinely tastes much better.

“I didn’t even know the glass bottles existed.

“I feel gutted to only discover this after publishing the video but I also see an opportunity to make a part two – if anyone wants to send me a glass bottle of Irn-Bru.”

Before returning to England, the independent filmmaker spent a few more days exploring the Highlands. He racked up 1,545 miles in total whilst sitting in his car for nearly 40 hours.

Better known as ToomeyToYou, you can watch more of his content on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.