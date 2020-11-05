Man charged with drug driving after armed police stop vehicle in the Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged with drug driving after being stopped by armed police in the Highlands.

The 32-year-old was driving in the School Road area of Conon Bridge in the early hours of the morning today.

He was stopped by armed police officers at about 1.30am and given a drugs test.

They seized cannabis and arrested him in connection with road traffic and drug offences.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers stopped a car around 1.30am on Thursday, 5 November, in the School Road area of Conon Bridge.

“Following a drug driving procedure a 32-year old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic and drug offences and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”