Highland Folk Museum enjoys success since reopening

Highland Folk Museum welcomed 12,257 visitors since opening again at the end of July, operators High Life Highland have said.

The outdoor visitor attraction was one of the first to reopen when restrictions were lifted. The number of visitors on site at one time were restricted initially and a booking system was introduced for customers to support the trace and protect scheme.

Operations manager for High Life Highland Lesley Junor said: “We have been really pleased with the support from customers this year, reopening was a major task having to rethink the way we approached everything, and our staff were fantastic in making sure we provided a Covid-secure environment for our visitors.

The museum closed on the October 31 for the season and is planned to reopen on April 1 next year – in time for Easter.

Ms Junor added: “The feedback from visitors has been excellent and our Highland Cows Lucky and Sprout have been a star attraction once again.

“It was very pleasing to see the museum being enjoyed by visitors again over the last 14 weeks and we look forward to welcoming everyone again in the new year.”