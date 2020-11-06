Garage reported on fire in Golspie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three fire crews were tasked earlier tonight to a garage fire in Golspie.

The incident, near the Stags Head Hotel, was reported around 5.10pm with crews hailing from Golspie, Dornoch and Helmsdale.

Lighting, four hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus were in use.

Firefighters have since departed the scene, with the last crew leaving at 8.34pm.

No indication of the extent of damage could be provided, nor if any injuries have been reported.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.40pm on Friday November 6, 2020, emergency services were called to the Main Street area of Golspie, following a report of a fire.

“Police are assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”