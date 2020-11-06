75-year-old man dies in crash between Gairloch and Poolewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A 75-year-old man has died following a crash in the Highlands.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place on the A832 Garve to Corrieshalloch road between Gairloch and Poolewe around 2.10pm today.

Emergency services flocked to the scene to provide assistance.

The vehicle involved was a white Volkswagen Golf.

The road was closed to allow investigations to take place with diversion routes put in place, however, the road reopened shortly after 9.30pm.

Police have appealed for anybody with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family and friends at this time.

“We are appealing for any other motorists who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place, or saw the white VW Golf prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“We are also keen to receive any potential dashcam footage which could help our inquiries at this stage.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101.