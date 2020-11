Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died after fire broke out at a garage in Sutherland.

Three crews were called to a building in the Main Street area of Golspie around 5.40pm yesterday.

The fire broke out close to the Stag’s Head Hotel in the Sutherland village.

Crews hailing Golspie, Dornoch and Helmsdale used four hose reel jets and two sets of breathing apparatus before they left the scene at 8.34pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the fire.”