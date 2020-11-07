Three taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A9 near Kildary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three people have been taken to hospital following a three-car crash on the A9 near Kildary.

The crash, which occurred around 1.40pm on Saturday afternoon, closed part of the vital route between Inverness and Thurso, with a local diversion put in place.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to free trapped casualties.

The full extent of injuries sustained is not known.

Police collision investigators have attended, however, the road reopened shortly after 7.30pm.

A spokeswoman said: “A three-car collision happened on the A9 near Kildary around 1.40pm this afternoon.

“Three people were taken to hospital and inquiries into the crash are continuing.”

The A9 is currently closed between Tain and Invergordon near Knockbreck Road, due to a car accident. — Northern Police (@northernPolice) November 7, 2020

Three fire crews, two from Invergordon and one from Dornoch, rushed to the scene to provide assistance.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 1.45pm to a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the A9 to the south of Tain.

“Hydraulic cutting equipment was in use.

“Crews departed the scene at 2.26pm.”