Body found in searches for missing Caithness man

by Chris MacLennan
November 8, 2020, 8:42 am Updated: November 8, 2020, 2:53 pm
A body has been found during searches for a man reported missing in Caithness.

Robert Gunn, who hails from Halkirk, was last seen on Saturday evening around 6pm.

Police and locals had been out searching for the north man.

In a statement this afternoon, police said: “A body was discovered in the River Thurso in Halkirk around 8.30am this morning.

“It has sadly been confirmed as missing man Robert Gunn.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.”

