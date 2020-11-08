Inverness Military Wives and Children’s Choir join Highland musicians for virtual ‘Remembrance parade’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Young musicians in the Highlands collaborated with Inverness Military Wives and Children’s Choir and Poppy Scotland to produce a Remembrance Day video.

The video premiered on the High Life Highland Facebook page at 11.02am following the national two-minute silence.

With current restrictions on gatherings in place due to the pandemic, Highland Young Musicians led by music development officer Norman Bolton took on the challenge of creating a digital offering for people to enjoy this year.

Highland Young Musicians were involved in creating the commemorative piece which was recorded separately online and the edited together to produce the final version.

Norman said, “We wanted to help people mark the occasion and would normally have played live.

“We have embraced digital methods in our day-to-day work, and it made sense to do something online and are we really happy with the result and hope viewers will be too.”

There will be a second chance to see the video when it will be aired again on Facebook on Remembrance Day on Wednesday.

Steve Walsh, chief executive of High Life Highland, said, “I am delighted with the effort that the team have put in to make this come to fruition.

“Having served in the military for several years I understand the importance of Remembrance Day for many people around the country.

“The music tuition team have worked hard to make sure that despite the current challenges around movement and gatherings, they were able to collaborate with partners to recognise this national day by continuing our adoption of digital technologies.

“I hope everyone will appreciate the collaboration efforts that have gone into producing the commemorative event and enjoy the video.”